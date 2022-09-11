KirbySelect Board Sets Hearing On Short-Term Rental, Other Zoning Reg Proposals

KIRBY — A public hearing where people can learn more about proposed zoning regulation changes and give input to the Kirby Select Board, has been set for Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Kirby Town Hall.
Among the proposed changes would be a permitting process required for owners of short-term rentals such as Airbnb.com units, which would be subject to a conditional review process, a change to require long-term use of recreational vehicles to likewise to through a review and permitting process and more.
The proposed changes to the town’s zoning regulations are coming to the select board from the town’s planning and zoning board, which has been mulling the additions and language changes throughout its meetings this year, and recently held the first public hearing required by a municipality when zoning bylaw changes are considered.
After the select board holds its public hearing, a vote will be scheduled of the townspeople, where the changes will go before voters to consider whether they support the amendments or not.
The public hearing was set at the Kirby Select Board’s meeting held Sept. 6.
Copies of the proposed zoning changes may be reviewed at the town clerk’s office.
Also at last week’s meeting, and following a brief meeting about the town’s hazard mitigation plan, consultant proposals for updating the plan were discussed. The board asked to have references for the consultants verified. Town planning board member Judy Bourque volunteered to work with the consultant chosen by the town on updating the plan, according to the draft minutes of last week’s meeting. There was no other input from the community on areas of concern to be added to the current town hazard mitigation plans, the record shows.
A total of three proposals were received. The select board also decided that applications “should be contacted about working in-person due to lack of high speed internet at the town house.”
Town resident James Emmons asked about Victory Road being gated, the minutes note, and “Selectmen explained that they cannot legally gate a road, it will be open.”
Also attending the meeting was State Rep. Scott Beck, who “explained he will be running for Caledonia/Essex District House and wanted to attend a meeting to better understand the town.”
Town Road Foreman John Ohina “requested that mileage be increased, was approved at $1.00 empty, $2.00 loaded per mile for his personal vehicle, and increased to $ .62 per mile for all other mileage eligible employees,” the record shows, and that was approved unanimously.
Also at last week’s meeting, “Select Chair Keith Isham signed a document requesting a .GOV domain name for the town’s website. Selectboard also approved working with Jay Davis at Northeast Kingdom Online for new website development.”
In other business, it was noted that “Local funeral homes are now requiring towns to arrange opening of gravesites at town cemeteries. The Selectboard requested that Little Acres be asked if they are interested in being primary, and look for a back up. They are also looking for season dates for accessing the cemetery. Selectboard agreed on the cemetery being closed from December 1st- May 15th. Funeral homes should contact the town office if they will be placing a stone.”
