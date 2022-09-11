KirbySelect Board Sets Hearing On Short-Term Rental, Other Zoning Reg Proposals
Buy Now

The Kirby Select Board has set a public hearing for Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Kirby Town Hall where a handful of proposed zoning regulation changes will be presented. Among the proposals is a conditional use review to be required of all short-term rentals going forward - if a positive vote of the electorate supports that and other changes being considered. The owner of this Kirby Airbnb rental attended the planning board's recent public hearing and expressed concerns about a seccond vacation rental he now has under construction in Kirby. He is not a town resident, and was told there will be opportunity for more public input at the second public hearing now set by the Select Board for later this month. (Airbnb.com images)

KIRBY — A public hearing where people can learn more about proposed zoning regulation changes and give input to the Kirby Select Board, has been set for Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Kirby Town Hall.

Among the proposed changes would be a permitting process required for owners of short-term rentals such as Airbnb.com units, which would be subject to a conditional review process, a change to require long-term use of recreational vehicles to likewise to through a review and permitting process and more.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments