Incumbent Caledonia-Orange State Senators Jane Kitchel and Joe Benning were easily re-elected to office on Tuesday.

Kitchel, a Danville Democrat, was the top vote-getter in the district with 10,285. Benning, a Republican from Lyndon, gained 10,057 votes. Their closest challenger was Matt Choate 7,341 votes. Choate was running to re-take the seat he last held in 2010.

