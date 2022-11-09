Jane Kitchel easily won re-election to the Vermont Senate Tuesday evening with almost 59 percent of voters choosing her over Republican candidate JT Dodge.
Kitchel finished with 6,210 votes. Dodge secured 3,565.
Kitchel, a Democrat from Danville, has served as senator from the Caledonia District since she was first elected to the post in 2004. She has most recently served as Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
She was challenged by Dodge, an IT Systems Engineer from Newbury who is a repeat candidate for the seat.
The Caledonia senate district previously had two seats, with Republican Joe Benning serving as the other member through the conclusion of this legislative session in December. The district was reduced to one seat and the district towns were realigned as part of the 2020 reapportionment process. Benning did not seek re-election to the senate, instead vying for the lieutenant governor’s seat.
The Caledonia senate district is now composed of 12 towns: St. Johnsbury (population 7,364), Hardwick (2,920), Danville (2,335), Newbury (2,293), Barnet (1,663) Waterford (1,268), Ryegate (1,165), Groton (984), Walden (956), Wheelock (759), Peacham (715) and Stannard (208).
