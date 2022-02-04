DANVILLE — Kitty Toll says she just can’t stay away. Not in times like these and not when her passion for public service remains high.
The former multi-term representative from Danville who served as chair of the House Appropriations Committee before choosing not to seek re-election in 2020 wants back on the ballot - this time for the statewide office of lieutenant governor.
When Toll announced in May 2020 that she wasn’t running for re-election to the Caledonia-Washington House District she brought to a close a 12-year run of legislating on behalf of the towns of Danville, Peacham and Cabot. In Toll’s six terms she was challenged only half the time. No one tried to beat her in 2012, 2014 or 2018.
Her departure in 2020 followed her legislative budgeting guidance as appropriations chair at the onset of the pandemic. She said at the time that she’d miss the work and was proud of her committee’s ability to propose budgets with unanimous support, but it was time to step away. She said her family, which includes husband Abel Toll, owner of the Autosaver Group, was supportive of the decision, grateful that she would have “less stress.”
Less than two years later, Toll said she’s eager to return to state government but in the executive branch. This time, in the race for lieutenant governor, she’ll need the support of a majority of Vermonters, not just a majority of voters in a three-town legislative district, one of which is her hometown.
“I have a long history in the legislature, and when I left I felt perhaps I’d close that door,” she said, “but a lot has changed since I left.”
She said the fact that current Lt. Gov. Molly Gray won’t be seeking re-election was a factor in her decision, but more than that she said the drive to serve in elected office is still there, and significant, long-lasting decisions need to be made regarding the state’s use of the huge influx of federal funding.
“These are unprecedented amounts of federal dollars,” she said. “I want to ensure that the investments we make will benefit the people of Vermont way into the future.”
She said even though her role as lieutenant governor will be different than as a legislator, her perspective and knowledge from serving on the appropriations committee would be a key contribution.
“I think the investments we make will be a clear statement of our values,” she said.
Toll, a Democrat, was first elected to the legislature in 2008. She was a political newcomer, but a legislative inclination was in her blood. Her sister is Sen. Jane Kitchel, of Danville, and her mom, the late Catherine ‘Kate’ Beattie, was a representative from Danville.
It seems Toll was only able to put that political drive on hold for the 2020 election cycle.
“I have a great passion for politics and I have to give my mother full credit for that,” she said.
It’s that appreciation for her roots that is leading Toll to choose the family farm in Danville as the spot for her official campaign announcement on Monday. The masked event, Toll said, will include a small gathering of family and friends. “The farm seems like the right place to announce,” she said. “My mother planted that political seed when we were young.”
Toll’s decision to run for lieutenant governor means there are now two Northeast Kingdom residents seeking the position. Sen. Joe Benning, of Lyndon, announced his candidacy last month. As he is a Republican, the two local candidates will only face each other if they overcome Primary opponents within their own parties.
Toll said her time in the Legislature shows that she can achieve consensus among political parties, and she is eager to represent unity rather than division.
“There’s a great political divide in this country and it worries me,” she said. “I have a long and strong history of taking a tripartisan approach to legislating. It was always important to me we had respectful dialogue.”
Like Benning, Toll said she recognizes the challenges of a politician from the rural NEK gaining recognition throughout the state.
She said she’ll be connecting with county party committees around the state and traveling throughout Vermont.
“I look forward to meeting as many people in person as I can,” she said. “I want to hear what is working well and bring the voices of Vermont to be heard in Montpelier through advocacy and through conversations with Legislature and the administration.”
