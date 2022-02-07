DANVILLE — With an emphasis on her roots and support for the younger generations combined with the endorsements of a couple of former power players in the Vermont House, Kitty Toll gathered with a crowd of well-wishers at the family farm on Monday to announce her bid for the position of Vermont lieutenant governor.
The farmhouse at McDonald Farm along Route 2 served as the backdrop for Toll to officially commence her campaign. A small fire crackled from a fire ring near a podium bearing a bright green sign bearing “Kitty Beattie Toll,” a campaign sign when Toll successfully ran for state representative. Hot chocolate was available along with ham salad sandwiches, something Toll said her mother, Catherine “Kate” Beattie appreciated.
About 80 people wearings masks assembled for the announcement with another 80 or so accessing the event through online video. A public announcement system amplified speeches from seven people, including Toll herself. Standing near the podium were several children, relatives of Toll, allowed to miss school to support Toll and witness a lesson in the pursuit of public office.
Youth played a significant part in the announcement event as Toll invited to the microphone a high school senior, a college student from Danville and a recent college student who credits Toll with pointing him toward higher education and then paid his tuition.
“If it wasn’t for her I don’t know where I’d be education-wise,” said Nate Yates. “She was the first person who ever really sat down with me and asked me what I wanted to do with my life.”
Yates called Toll a role model and said to the crowd, “No matter what background, race, story you guys have, Kitty is always rooting for you and she wants everyone to do better.”
High school senior Simon Rosenbaum, who met Toll when he was a legislative page and she was a state representative, and UVM student and Danville resident Hannah Parker, who called herself a 15-year family friend, also spoke on Toll’s behalf.
“I’m so excited for the future of our state,” said Parker. “I know that Kitty cares about me, my generation and all Vermonters.”
Rosenbaum will be helping Toll with her candidacy. He said he’ll be old enough to vote in his first election this year, and voting for Toll is his plan.
“We need a leader in Montpelier who’s there to be a voice for Vermonters, who listens to young people and all Vermonters and will bring Vermont together to find solutions to the challenges facing us,” he said.
Connecting Toll to her family and community roots was her brother, Marty Beattie, owner of Marty’s 1st Stop.
“We chose this location today because of the deep meaning to our family heritage,” he said. The McDonald Farm has been home to the family since 1839. Currently living there is the seventh generation, Beattie’s son and his son’s family.
Beattie spoke of his parents’ influence in the lives of Beattie, Toll and their siblings, including state Sen. Jane Kitchel. In particular, he said, their mom instilled in them a strong work ethic.
“My mother would often say, ‘If you stand around and do nothing you’ll have nothing,’” Beattie said. “Our parents taught us to work and to be proud of it and Kitty certainly took these lessons to heart.”
Toll who spent six terms as a state legislator decided she wouldn’t seek re-election in 2020. Beattie drew some laughter questioning his sister’s decision to return to politics after less than a two-year hiatus.
“This is hard to say but I really don’t know why she’d want to do this,” he said, “but I do admire her for taking on this challenge and I do truly believe she’s prepared, qualified and ready for this office,” he said.
Toll’s husband Abel, who Toll said when she decided against re-election in 2020 was supportive of her decision to step away, said he is as supportive of her decision to once again serve in elected office.
“She missed being in Montpelier almost from the start (of her departure in 2020),” he said.
The decision by the current lieutenant governor incumbent, Molly Gray, to instead run for U.S. Representative, is good timing for his wife to return to state politics, Abel Toll said.
“It is a perfect way for her to get into a position that I think she’ll do well with,” he said.
Among those she’ll be competing against for the statewide position will be David Zuckerman, who also made his bid for the office official on Monday. He served as lieutenant governor prior to Gray and was a candidate for governor in 2020, losing to current Gov. Phil Scott.
Drawing on some firepower in the Democratic party as she embarks on the campaign season, Toll invited two former speakers of the Vermont House, Shap Smith and Mitzi Johnson, to offer words of endorsement.
Both spoke of their time serving in the Legislature with Toll, recalling qualities they witnessed in her they believe would serve the state well if she were elected to the role of lieutenant governor.
“She came to Montpelier understanding how important community was and the need to bring those values and the voice for those values to Montpelier,” said Smith.
Johnson called her decision to name Toll to the position of House Appropriations chair the best decision she made.
“Choosing the next appropriations chair was about the clearest, easiest and frankly smartest decision I made as Speaker,” said Johnson. “There’s nobody who is more hard-working, dedicated to the details and really committed to understanding how a piece of legislation affects each and every one of you.”
