ST. JOHNSBURY — A decades-old St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club banner that current Kiwanians didn’t know was lost showed up on eBay earlier this year, and now it’s back where it belongs.
A long-time member of the Kiwanis Club, Kathy Fenoff, said she doesn’t know how old the banner is but knows it’s older than 40 years and perhaps more than 70 years old. The local club was formed in 1930.
The banner, measuring roughly 3 feet wide by 5½ feet tall, includes the circular Kiwanis International logo and notes “KIWANIS CLUB ST. JOHNSBURY VERMONT THE MAPLE CENTER OF THE WORLD.” Pinned to the banner are several ribbons.
The ribbons are faded, but some print is legible. The years 1942 and 1943 can be seen on some.
None of the current members of the Kiwanis Club can remember ever hearing about a missing banner, Fenoff said. Until it showed up on eBay in the spring, they knew nothing about it.
It was being offered for sale by someone in Connecticut.
“Not sure how this gentleman received it,” Fenoff said in an email. “Maybe (he) found it as he was cleaning out an old house or a relative gave it to him.”
Once club members realized it existed, they knew they wanted it back. Said Fenoff, “It was important that that part of Kiwanis history needed to be returned to St. Johnsbury.”
They connected with George Delisle in Massachusetts, who serves as a New England Kiwanis District official, and he assisted in acquiring the banner through eBay.
“George and I worked together and had offered a price just hoping to get it back,” said Fenoff.
The banner’s purchase price was $215.
Fenoff said it seemed a little off that a private individual would try to gain financially from the sale of property that clearly belonged to a service organization still in existence.
“They are usually returned to the club since they are the club’s property,” she said.
The decision was made to strike the deal and Delisle had it shipped to his home. He then drove to West Lebanon, N.H., where he connected with Fenoff in the Weathervane Seafood parking lot and handed her the banner.
“The banner is back in St. Johnsbury now,” she said. “It is in the club’s possession and will be displayed with pride at meetings with our other banners. Kiwanians from years ago worked very hard to receive the ribbons that are on it and history should never be taken away from those who volunteered many hours.”
The return of a long-lost banner was just one of the things the club got to celebrate this summer, Fenoff said. Many upgrades to the pool, including a slide, diving boards and resurfacing on the pool deck, were also reasons for Kiwanians to celebrate.
An event to mark recent successes was held on Aug. 15. Longest-serving St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club member Maurice Chaloux was first to propel through the new slide.
“His daughter Christie (Konieczny) and son-in-law Jeff were instrumental in making the slide happen,” Fenoff said. Christie was a lifeguard at the pool in the 1990s.
“The generosity of townspeople, businesses and other contributors from near and far have made the rest of the upgrades possible,” Fenoff said.
The St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club built the pool in the 1940s and has operated it ever since. The club does not charge pool users, relying on fundraisers and some appropriation money from townspeople to maintain the pool.
The pool’s last day of the season was Aug. 15.
Fenoff extended an invitation to people to consider becoming involved with the club. Contact Fred Laferriere at 802-274-4728 or Maurice Chaloux at 802-274-1147 to find out how to get involved, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.