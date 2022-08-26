ST. JOHNSBURY — A decades-old St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club banner that current Kiwanians didn’t know was lost showed up on eBay earlier this year, and now it’s back where it belongs.

A long-time member of the Kiwanis Club, Kathy Fenoff, said she doesn’t know how old the banner is but knows it’s older than 40 years and perhaps more than 70 years old. The local club was formed in 1930.

