Advantage Tennis' Nicquelle Timson, left, Paula Geil, center, and Polly Currier stand on the freshly-renovated Kiwanis Courts in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Advantage Tennis out of St. J refurbished the courts. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
ST. JOHNSBURY — The cracks are fixed, the surface refurbished and freshly painted lines are down.
The freshly-renovated Kiwanis Courts look to be a smash hit.
Advantage Tennis, a tennis court resurfacing company out of St. Johnsbury, finished its work on the three aging hard-court playing surfaces down off Barker Avenue.
The courts will be closed to the public until next Wednesday.
A trio of women from Advantage Tennis — project manager Nicquelle Timson and colleagues Polly Currier and Paula Geil — finished up the work late Tuesday night, the beautiful new surface glowing in the fading sunlight.
Built in the early 1980s, the courts had only been repainted once since the initial installment. Timson says that color coating should have been done every five to seven years depending on wear.
St. Johnsbury Academy, home to the reigning Division I boys tennis team, funded the project. Advantage Tennis also chipped in, donating $3,500 to the revival project for the benefit of the community.
Roughly 800 feet of cracks were repaired with the Armor Crack Repair system, which is also used at the U.S. Open. A complete resurfacing of the courts was also applied, bringing the texture back to the standard ITF rating of 3. Sand was also applied to the acrylic coating that serves to change the speed of the tennis ball.
It was topped with two of SportMaster color coating and textured tennis lines to achieve the finished project. Additionally, lines for pickleball were also applied.
“The Kiwanis project was in desperate need of TLC and we were happy to revive the courts for our community,” Timson said. “They are now safer and ready for some fun next Wednesday.”
