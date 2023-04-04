Kiwanis Pool Auction Returns After 3-Year Hiatus
The view above Kiwanis Pool in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, July 22, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

ST. JOHNSBURY — After a three-year hiatus due to the covid pandemic, St. Johnsbury’s Kiwanis Pool Auction will return Saturday, May 6 from 4-6:30 p.m. in St. Johnsbury Academy’s Alumni Gymnasium.

A live and silent auction will occur simultaneously at Alumni Gymnasium. Jenkins Auction Service will run the bidding. New to the rejuvenated auction this year will be dinner items prepared by new Kiwanian Karen Fitzgerald.

