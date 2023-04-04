Kiwanis Pool Auction Returns After 3-Year Hiatus

ST. JOHNSBURY — After a three-year hiatus due to the covid pandemic, St. Johnsbury’s Kiwanis Pool Auction will return Saturday, May 6 from 4-6:30 p.m. in St. Johnsbury Academy’s Alumni Gymnasium.
A live and silent auction will occur simultaneously at Alumni Gymnasium. Jenkins Auction Service will run the bidding. New to the rejuvenated auction this year will be dinner items prepared by new Kiwanian Karen Fitzgerald.
The Kiwanis Club operates the municipal pool on Barker Avenue. Morning physical therapy swim, general and family swim, and Red Cross-certified swim lessons are provided free of charge to everyone. St. Johnsbury’s is the only community pool in the country that offers free Red Cross swim lessons.
The Pool Auction is Kiwanis’ largest fundraiser of the year and is critical to raising funds required to operate and maintain the pool.
Annual operation and maintenance costs at the Kiwanis Pool approach $90,000. In 2022 numerous upgrades including a new pool deck, variable drive pumps, and diving boards and a corkscrew slide were installed.
St. Johnsbury Kiwanians are working to gather auction items/services and seeking business and personal sponsorships from the community. If anyone can provide auction items or sponsor the auction, contact Scott Beck at 802-274-0201 or scottbeck7@gmail.com.
“St. Johnsbury’s annual Kiwanis Auction is back!” Beck says. “If anyone wants to help, donate item(s), or sponsor this event, please contact me. This is Kiwanis’ largest fundraiser and critical to raising the funds necessary to operate and maintain the Kiwanis Pool. We hope to see a large crowd of supporters ready to bid up items on May 6th.”
