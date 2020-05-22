ST. JOHNSBURY — The pool is a go.
The high dive isn’t there yet, but both the main and kids’ swimming pools have been prepared and the Kiwanis Club’s Barker Avenue facility is ready to be opened.
Now it just depends on the coronavirus.
“We could be open today, but we just have to wait and see,” said Kiwanis member Fred Laferriere on Friday. “We have no firm date right now, we’re waiting to see when the governor says we can open.”
The club had a very good response, Laferriere said, with the April roundup at White Market, where funds rounded off in checkout lines went toward replacement of one of the three diving boards (the high dive). The high dive was taken out of service last summer, while the two lower diving boards remained.
This time of year, the club typically holds its monthly meetings at the pool and does projects, he added, “but the meetings have been by phone.”
Again, the pool can open when Gov. Phil Scott gives the green light. With the warm weather here, it won’t be too soon.
“We’ve had it going the last 75 years, free to the community,” Laferriere remarked. “Usually open it up the day after school lets out, then lessons begin the week after that.
“This town depends on that pool. We have lessons, swim times free to the community … we want to open it, but we don’t know when we can.”
RELAY FOR LIFE: Uncertainty clouds the annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life as well. Usually held in June at St. Johnsbury Academy, “the American Cancer Society postponed all the Relay for Lifes in the state,” Laferriere said. The St. Johnsbury event has not yet been rescheduled, he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.