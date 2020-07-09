The St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club continues to evaluate whether it can successfully and safely open the community pool this summer.
The volunteer community group hopes to reach a decision one way or another by next week.
Jim Kisch, club president, said the decision has been excruciating as they grapple with the once-in-a-century event that threatens the season for the 70-year-old pool.
“Our position is that we are about protecting the welfare of children and we want them to have the opportunity to use the pool,” said Kisch. “But we need to have the proper safety precautions in place.”
Modeling out how the pool can meet state health guidelines has proven difficult, he said.
If they decide they can safely open, the current plan, as envisioned, would be to have a capacity of about 80 people within the pool area for about 1-hour blocks under social distancing requirements, with a cleaning protocol between each group.
Kisch said they would likely need to operate on a pre-registration basis, which would be a distinct change from how the pool has operated for general swim in years past, with an open door policy and essentially no capacity limits. Kisch said the experience would be different in other ways as well, including no diving boards, benches and picnic tables, to discourage congregating and eliminate frequently touched surfaces .
“We appreciate the community’s patience,” said Kisch. “We are fighting for yes, holding out hope even as we face a big challenge for a small club.”
Should the club decide at the meeting next week to open, it would still be at least a couple weeks after that until swimming could begin. At present the pool is empty, but besides having to fill the pool and get the chemistry in place, the club would still need to train pool staff and lifeguards to administer the new procedures, acquire masks and cleaning products, and create and hang appropriate signage at the facility to make the guidelines clear. They would also likely need to launch registration software to handle sign-ups.
In the meantime, Kisch said they have had some of the pool crew earning some summer wages by continuing the routine maintenance around the facility.
Kisch said the group has looked to protocols established by the pool in Killington and at Powers Park in Lyndon for reference.
Powers Park began their season on Monday under with tight limitations on attendance and access, and say so far the season is off to a great start.
Radha Heath, director of programs at Powers Park, said, “The kids are really happy to get in the water and swim, and it’s gone great.”
Currently Powers Park has a capacity of 25 people and is open Monday-Thursday. The pool will hold three 2-week sessions, with swimmers signing up for a time slot for the session. The park directors and pool staff will consider expanding the capacity limit for its second and third sessions, said Heath.
Powers Park is taking online registrations for spots that remain open.
“The first group of kids coming in with their huge smiles and how happy they are have made it all worth it,” said Heath.
