Kiwanis Pool Welcomes Swimmers For Summer

A sure sign of the arrival of summer is the opening of Kiwanis Pool in St. Johnsbury.
Kiwanis opened for its first guests on Monday and is now in full swing, with lessons underway and public swim hours offered seven days a week.
St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club President Scott Beck also said the pool’s new water slide, originally slated to be in place last summer, is now open and operational.
Monday through Friday, the pool offers Lap and Physical Therapy Swim from 7:30-9 a.m., swim lessons from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., general swim from 1:30-4 p.m., and evening swim from 4:30-7 p.m.
On the weekend, the pool is open for general swimming from noon to 4 p.m.
Beck said this summer, the pool is offering its customary four sessions of swim lessons. Each are two weeks long and cover American Red Cross Learn To Swim program courses from Level I - Level VI. The first session began on Monday but registrations are still open and slots available for Session B - July 3-14, Session C - July 17-28, and Session D - July 31-Aug. 11.
Registrations can be completed in person at the pool during operating hours or by submitting a form available on the Kiwanis website, at www.stjkiwanis.org.
Lessons and general swimming are all open to the community free of charge. The Kiwanis Club provides free lessons to 600 children or more each summer and pays for the instructors, lifeguards and pool operations predominantly through fundraising, including the annual Kiwanis Auction.
The pool first opened in 1944 and has been operated and maintained by the Kiwanis Club the entire time. Last year the club undertook a $200,000 project to replace the pool deck, diving boards and filtration system pumps as well as install the slide.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.