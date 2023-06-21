Kiwanis Pool Welcomes Swimmers For Summer

Swimmers beat the heat Wednesday at Kiwanis Pool in St. Johnsbury. (Contributed Photo)

A sure sign of the arrival of summer is the opening of Kiwanis Pool in St. Johnsbury.

Kiwanis opened for its first guests on Monday and is now in full swing, with lessons underway and public swim hours offered seven days a week.

