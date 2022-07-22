ST. JOHNSBURY — The Kiwanis tennis courts are getting a much-needed facelift.
Built in the early 1980s, the courts have only been repainted once since the initial installment. President of Advantage Tennis Nicquelle Timson and her team are tasked with leading the restoration efforts, which are being funded by St. Johnsbury Academy.
She says that color coating should have been done every five to seven years depending on wear. Such treatment allows cracks to be taken care of promptly so that water doesn’t penetrate, freeze and expand the cracks come wintertime.
“The current courts have fallen in such disrepair,” Timson said. “We are happy to assist in their revival.”
That assistance goes beyond the time and work that Advantage Tennis is putting in, as the company is also donating $3,500 to the revival project so the community can benefit. Timson, along with her husband, Shawn, Sales/Project Manager, and her father, Raymond Desilets, Founder, are all proud SJA alumni.
“We at Advantage Tennis are honored to be doing these courts,” Timson said. “I personally learned to play tennis on these courts and my husband and I grew up in St. Johnsbury.”
The courts have roughly 800 feet of cracking, which will be repaired and a complete resurface will be applied to bring the texture back to standard ITF rating of 3. Sand will also be applied to the acrylic coating which serves to change the speed of the tennis ball.
To fix the cracking, Advantage Tennis will use the Armor Crack Repair system, which is what is used at the U.S. Open. It is a four-layered system to ensure that the cracks will not reappear on the surface for many years. Next, they will apply a black acrylic resurfacer coat with a course sand over the entirety of the three courts’ surface and then will apply two coats of SportMaster color coating and textured tennis lines.
“All in all, the courts will be safer and more enjoyable for all,” Timson said. She added that there will be no more falling in cracks and no more slipping thanks to the added texture.
Timson says the courts are not designed for pets or things with wheels such as skateboards, scooters or bicycles, all of which could damage the new surface.
The upgrades started Thursday and will wrap up early next week, depending on weather.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.