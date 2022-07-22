ST. JOHNSBURY — The Kiwanis tennis courts are getting a much-needed facelift.

Built in the early 1980s, the courts have only been repainted once since the initial installment. President of Advantage Tennis Nicquelle Timson and her team are tasked with leading the restoration efforts, which are being funded by St. Johnsbury Academy.

