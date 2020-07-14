Kiwanis To Open Monday

The St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club announced Tuesday that they will open the pool for the season starting next week.
Club President Jim Kisch said the local Kiwanis members were excited to be able to provide this opportunity for the community.
The club had grappled with the decision for the last month or so, as they tried to ensure the pool could be opened responsibly and safely given the coronavirus pandemic and changing guidance from state health officials.
“We weren’t going to make the call to open unless we were comfortable and everyone involved was comfortable,” said Kisch.
Recent openings at Powers Park and a pool in Killington have demonstrated some strategies that Kiwanis Pool intends to follow, he added.
“This year will be different than any year in our history,” said Kisch. Most notably, there will be no lessons offered this season because of social distancing requirements.
The pool has, at least at first, set a limit of 40 patrons inside the facility, and will require everyone to sign a liability waiver for the season and take a health screening before each visit.
These are several other measures the pool will employ: such as requirements around the use of masks, restrictions on sharing of towels, and allowing patrons to bring their own pop-up chairs because bench seating will not be available this year.
Visitors will be required to pre-register for a one-hour slot. The pool intends to be open for general swim sessions from noon-6:30 p.m. weekdays with half hour breaks for cleaning in between each session, and from 1-5 on the weekend with the same cleaning regimen.
There will also be lap swim and physical therapy sessions on weekday mornings.
Pool staff will begin taking registrations on Wednesday and people will only be able to book for one session at a time, said Kisch.
Kisch said the provision to only book individual sessions was in the interest of ensuring equitable access to the pool and not having multiple sessions filled up by groups.
“We couldn’t figure out a fairer way to do it,” said Kisch, who did note that while pre-registration by phone is the primary way to use the facility, there would likely be an opportunity for people to arrive and swim provided the pool wasn’t full and they had a waiver and signed up with the staff.
Book registrations by calling (802) 748-5031 on weekday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon.
While pool admission is still free, the club is accepting donations to cover increased expenses to operate the pool. Checks can be sent to Kiwanis Club of St. Johnsbury, P.O. Box 204, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
“We are asking for the public’s patience and understanding,” said Kisch, noting the staff is largely young people and everyone will be navigating new and unusual safety protocols. “We are all going through this at the same time, we are all in this together.”
“We have faith in the community,” said Kisch. “Folks are getting used to having to change their lifestyle quite a bit, so that’s why we are confident this season will be successful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.