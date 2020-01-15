Knife Fight Defendant Pleads

Teesha Miles in Caledonia Superior Court in St. Johnsbury with defense attorney Alan Franklin, left, on Monday, July 15, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

A Lyndonville woman has been convicted in connection with a brawl outside the Jiffy Mart convenience store on Memorial Drive last summer.

Teesha Miles, 26, pleaded guilty on Jan. 10 to an amended charge of misdemeanor simple assault and was ordered to pay a $300 fine and $192 in court surcharges. The state dismissed a second charge of simple assault as part of a plea agreement.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments