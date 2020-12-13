Knights Donate To Santa Fund

The Knights of Columbus Sheridan Council #421 of St. Johnsbury and Danville recently made a donation of $300 to the Santa Fund. Shown above, Kevin Aremburg, at left, a Grand Knight with the Council, makes the presentation to St. Johnsbury Firefighter Troy Darby. (Courtesy Photo)

The Knights of Columbus Sheridan Council #421 of St. Johnsbury and Danville recently made a donation of $300 to the Santa Fund. Shown above, Kevin Aremburg, at left, a Grand Knight with the Council, makes the presentation to St. Johnsbury Firefighter Troy Darby. (Courtesy Photo)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments