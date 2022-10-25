LITTLETON — Sgt. Alfred H. Sidney is coming home.
Seventy-one years after perishing in a prisoner-of-war camp in Korea, his remains have been identified through DNA analysis.
“It’s a gift to the family, a gift to the community,” said Carlene Hartford, Alfred’s niece, who said her uncle is remembered as a caring man devoted to his family and community and as a big brother to his younger siblings.
Alfred, then 23 and a member of the Army’s H Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, was reported missing in action on May 18, 1951, after his unit was attacked near Hangye, South Korea.
In 1953, a Korean War POW who returned home reported that Alfred had been a POW and died in July 1951 at POW Camp #1.
Seven decades later, on Aug. 23, 2022, Alfred was officially accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).
Currently interred in Honolulu at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific — also called the Punch Bowl Cemetery and the location for the remains of unidentified American soldiers killed in Pacific wars — Alfred is expected to be returned to Littleton in the coming weeks for burial at Glenwood Cemetery.
The process of locating him initially began years ago when his sisters and family members submitted samples of their DNA.
Time went by, though, with no answer.
That changed in early 2022.
“It all began in March with a phone call from the DPAA in Fort Knox,” said Hartford. “They were searching for Uncle Alfred and were hoping for DNA from myself and anyone else in the family, specifically a male. I was able to search out one of my cousins, who was the son Alfred’s only brother, which was crucial in the process.”
At first, the phone call sounded too good to be true.
“You get one of those calls and you ask yourself, ‘is this for real?,’” said Hartford. “I did a little bit of research and asked them for some specifics.”
The DNA kit was sent to the family overnight. In May, they were invited to an online government briefing on the search process.
“I felt very confident that something positive was going to happen,” said Hartford. “I asked specifically would it be months or weeks. I didn’t give them an option to say it wouldn’t happen. They said we can’t guarantee anything, but said they guess it would be a few short months. It ended up being that. In August, I received another call from Fort Knox and they said, ‘good news, we’ve identified his remains.’ They were in the Punch Bowl Cemetery in Hawaii.”
Even before she received a call from the Army, Hartford had already planned a trip to Hawaii with family members and friends, scheduled for January 2023.
“We are now in the process of arranging a ceremony at the Punch Bowl Cemetery,” she said. “There’s a wall, a missing soldiers memorial, and his name is on there. After a soldier is found and identified and returned home to their family, there’s a rosette ceremony that occurs, where they place a rosette insignia next to the name indicating that this soldier has been identified and returned.”
Alfred was the older brother to three sisters, Patricia, Peggy and Judith, and to a younger brother, Martin.
Peggy Pageau, Hartford’s mother who passed away in 2013, was instrumental in keeping records and ancestry documents.
Hartford learned about her uncle from her mother as well as from others.
“From what I understand, and this wasn’t just from my mother, he was everybody’s big brother, everyone’s hero,” she said. “And this was before he went to war.”
When Hartford told her father, Robert, of the news that Alfred had been identified, her father’s response was, “He was probably the nicest man I ever met in my whole life.”
“That was touching to hear,” said Hartford.
One story from her mother, who was seven years younger than Alfred and who roller skated at Newell’s Casino in Whitefield, sticks out.
“She was a social butterfly and she liked to roller skate,” said Hartford. “Alfred used to work the night shift at the Gilman Paper Mill, but he would take her to the roller skating rink to be with her friends because he wanted her to have that social time. He would drive her there, tell her what time to come out because he had to be at work at a certain time, and he would sleep in his car and wait for her for hours while she roller skated and had time with her friends. He was that kind of big brother.”
Alfred, who was born in September 1927, had been studying for a career in refrigeration at the time he was deployed to Korea.
He enlisted in the Army in 1946 and served three years active duty, most of it in Germany, where he went to school for mechanics and refrigeration.
In 1949, he returned to Littleton and went into inactive reserves before being recalled to action in October 1950, four months after North Korea, supported by the Soviet Union and China, invaded South Korea, an act that sparked the war.
For several months before his death, Alfred had been involved in much of the heavy fighting in the Battle of Pusan Perimeter, said Hartford.
His last letter to his family was dated May 13, 1951, when he wrote that he was resting behind enemy lines.
It is believed that Alfred died of possible dysentery or pneumonia after being captured and housed at POW Camp #1.
An Aug. 13, 1953 story in The Caledonian-Record cites a letter from William Bergin, then major general of the adjutant general of the Army, to Alfred’s parents, Alfred and Hazel.
Bergin confirmed that Alfred died sometime in July 1951.
“I know the sorrow this message has brought you and it is my hope that in time the knowledge of his sacrifice for his country may be of a sustaining comfort to you,” Bergin wrote. “My heartfelt sympathy is with you in your sorrow.”
In 2010, Alfred was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, which came out of a 2008 directive from the U.S. Department of Defense.
The DOD informed the family that Alfred was eligible for the honor because he “gave his life to his country while a prisoner of war.”
“My oldest aunt, in April 2010, when he was honored with the Purple Heart, said ‘he was wonderful and he was my hero,’” said Hartford. “She said, ‘he was always watching me and taking care of me and he was my parents’ pride and joy.’”
According to the DOD’s January 2010 letter, Alfred’s unit on May 17, 1951, was deployed from a reserve position to the northwest of Hangye.
The next day, the Chinese Communist Forces “relentlessly attacked the American positions” and more than 260 Americans, including Alfred, were lost during the course of what became a moving battle. They were taken prisoner and marched from the battlefield to camps by the CCF.
“Sgt. Sidney died of exhaustion and possibly pneumonia a few weeks after arriving at Camp 1, and was buried by companions on a nearby hillside,” DOD representatives wrote in the letter.
Decades later, excavations in the area resulted in the recovery and repatriation of remains of more than 220 U.S. servicemen.
Homebound
Of Alfred’s four siblings, Patricia Lyons, of Littleton, the eldest of the three sisters, is the only one still alive.
His last remaining sibling will now know that her brother has been found, said Hartford.
Patricia signed the paperwork for her brother to be returned home.
“If all goes as planned, the remains will be returned and sent home in probably three to four weeks,” said Hartford.
Hartford is also working with Bill Sargent and Dan Greenlaw, of the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816, to hold an event honoring the return of her uncle.
Alfred’s name is reflected on a plaque on the Veterans Memorial Bridge along Cottage Street.
The VFW will be replacing it with a new plaque.
On POW/MIA Recognition Day on Sept. 16, the VFW held what Hartford said was a beautiful ceremony in her uncle’s honor. The VFW went above and beyond, and Sargent and Greenlaw have been like brothers since the search entered its final phase this year, she said.
Hartford thanked the military for its work.
“They have been nothing but compassionate and honorable and caring and honest,” she said. “They made certain our questions were answered.”
For years, Patricia, Alfred’s other siblings when they were alive, and his nieces and nephews always held out hope that he would be found.
“There’s so much more they can do with DNA now than they could do 20 or 25 years ago,” said Hartford. “I remember my mother being hopeful, but not too hopeful. She didn’t want to be let down and kept her excitement to a minimum. It’s a tragic loss at 16 to lose your brother, to lose your hero. She was in awe of him. There are some emotional wounds that never leave us.”
Hartford believes that the timing of her uncle being identified now and not earlier, and the fact that she will be in Hawaii for the rosette ceremony in January, was more than coincidence.
“There’s just been so many intuitive signs I’ve had along the years, especially since my mother died, that this was going to happen,” said Hartford. “I believe in divine planning and divine intervention. I truly believe these were all meant to be. I really believe there’s a time and a place and a reason for everything.”
To have her uncle’s remains on their way home brings resolution to the family, and it comes at a time when more POWs from the war are being identified, said Hartford.
“We can be so focused on the negativity in our world and in our country, but we fail to recognize that these men and women are being brought home and there’s celebrations happening everywhere,” she said.
