EAST BURKE — Kingdom Trail Association (KT) awarded funds to nine applicants around the Northeast Kingdom as part of KT’s fourth annual mini-grant program.
KT received 17 applications in 2022 and $73,019 in total funding requested, the largest number of applications and funding requested since the program began in 2019. Kingdom Trails is grateful to the 105 landowners whose gift of access has allowed KT to offer this program.
Criteria for the applications was focused on community need, impact, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, public support, and a realistic, effective work plan and budget. Awarded projects include:
Lyndon Town School: Ski and Snowboard Project, awarded $5,000. Lyndon Town School sought funds for scholarships for 6th-8th graders to ski and snowboard at Burke Mountain.
Adaptive Sports Partners: Bike Trailer Project, awarded $2,500. Adaptive Sport Partners (ASPNC), with the growth of equipment and athletes, will purchase an enclosed trailer to access more athletes in our community and be able to serve everyone who wishes to recreate.
Cobleigh Library: Bike Shed Project, awarded $2,850. The library will install a shed for storing bicycles for check-out, as well as its Book Bike. The library has partnered with the Town of Lyndon to provide e-bikes for check out to the local community.
Town of Lyndon: E-Bike Lending Project, awarded $2,000. The Town of Lyndon will purchase an e-bike that will be available for checkout at Cobleigh Library.
Northeast Kingdom Preschool: Playground Shelter Project, awarded $4,250. Building will provide shelter in both their infant and preschool play yards. In addition, this project will bring an outdoor classroom to their center to be utilized year-round.
Town of East Haven: Gazebo Project, awarded $4,400. The project will result in a 12’ by 14’ gazebo between the existing playground and the newly-paved basketball court adjacent to both the Community Building and the East Haven section of the KTA trail system.
Northwoods Stewardship Center: Wildlife Ambassador Program, awarded $2,000: This project will expand capacity to deliver wildlife programs on campus and at afterschool programs. This includes rebuilding a new mew, building the program to include another visiting raptor (perhaps a Kestrel!) and program development around raptors as a key speciality.
East Burke School: Self-Sufficiency Workshops Project, awarded $1,000. EBS intends to build on the foundation it has established for its Self-Sufficiency Workshop Series with improved offerings to strengthen students’ skills and self-confidence.
Thaddeus Stevens School: Renovation Project, awarded $1,000. Thaddeus Stevens School is completing a number of renovation projects at its new East Burke campus to convert the property into a forever home for the school. The renovation projects are being conducted in phases (driven by priority) and the school board of trustees is leading a capital campaign to help fund these projects. These funds will help convert the basement into an art and music space.
To learn more about the KT Mini-Grant program and how to apply for next year’s cycle, visit kingdomtrails.org/kta-mini-grant. Questions can be sent to grants@kingdomtrails.org.
