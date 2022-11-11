EAST BURKE — Kingdom Trail Association (KT) awarded funds to nine applicants around the Northeast Kingdom as part of KT’s fourth annual mini-grant program.

KT received 17 applications in 2022 and $73,019 in total funding requested, the largest number of applications and funding requested since the program began in 2019. Kingdom Trails is grateful to the 105 landowners whose gift of access has allowed KT to offer this program.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments