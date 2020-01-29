Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
A community open house meeting is planned by Kingdom Trail Association and the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce at the Burke Town School on Feb. 11. Concerns over the lack of etiquette by some mountain bikers has led to three landowners no longer permitting access for bikers on Darling Hill Road. (Photo Courtesy Kingdom Trail Association)
This photo from the landowners' appreciation annual outing of Kingdom Trail Association, was posted with a letter to the community in response to concerns that have become public, and steps being taken to rebuild trust and better manage growing pains. (Photo Courtesy Kingdom Trail Association)
A community open house meeting is planned by Kingdom Trail Association and the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce at the Burke Town School on Feb. 11. Concerns over the lack of etiquette by some mountain bikers has led to three landowners no longer permitting access for bikers on Darling Hill Road. (Photo Courtesy Kingdom Trail Association)
This photo from the landowners' appreciation annual outing of Kingdom Trail Association, was posted with a letter to the community in response to concerns that have become public, and steps being taken to rebuild trust and better manage growing pains. (Photo Courtesy Kingdom Trail Association)
EAST BURKE — Growing concerns from locals about the impact caused by thousands of visitors each year to the Kingdom Trail Association network will be considered on Feb. 11 at a Community Forum Open House planned at the Burke Town School from 5-7:30 p.m.
In an announcement sent in recent days from the KTA board and its executive director, Abby Long, it was noted that pressures caused by the successful trail network have led to growing pains, and the nonprofit group is reaching out to landowners and the larger community to address those issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.