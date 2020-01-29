EAST BURKE — Growing concerns from locals about the impact caused by thousands of visitors each year to the Kingdom Trail Association network will be considered on Feb. 11 at a Community Forum Open House planned at the Burke Town School from 5-7:30 p.m.

In an announcement sent in recent days from the KTA board and its executive director, Abby Long, it was noted that pressures caused by the successful trail network have led to growing pains, and the nonprofit group is reaching out to landowners and the larger community to address those issues.

