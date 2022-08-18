LITTLETON — Visiting the Veterans Administration Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on Thursday was U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster, D-NH, who, with her New Hampshire Delegation colleagues and other members of Congress, recently helped end a threat of its possible closure.

During her tour of the facility, which opened in 2015, Kuster heard from VA and CBOC staff members who outlined the programs, some of the challenges facing veterans in the North Country and how services might be strengthened, and spoke of what she intends to do as a member of Congress to head off any future threats of closure and ensure that the Littleton CBOC and others remain in place for years to come.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments