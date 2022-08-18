LITTLETON — Visiting the Veterans Administration Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on Thursday was U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster, D-NH, who, with her New Hampshire Delegation colleagues and other members of Congress, recently helped end a threat of its possible closure.
During her tour of the facility, which opened in 2015, Kuster heard from VA and CBOC staff members who outlined the programs, some of the challenges facing veterans in the North Country and how services might be strengthened, and spoke of what she intends to do as a member of Congress to head off any future threats of closure and ensure that the Littleton CBOC and others remain in place for years to come.
They also discussed the newly passed federal PACT Act, which took a decade to become law and now opens up care to veterans exposed to burn pits, like those that were in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as other toxic substances.
Currently in her 10th year in Congress, Kuster in her early terms served on the Veterans Affairs Committee.
“We did a lot of work on care in rural communities, and one of the very first things I came to was the opening of this clinic,” she said. “We were so excited about it.”
However, in New Hampshire, the only state that doesn’t have a full-service VA hospital, there have been a few false starts in terms of coverage, said Kuster.
One of the challenges is that both New Hampshire and Vermont are very small states in a very large nation, she said.
“We really had to fight to keep care in New Hampshire,” said Kuster.
Among those Kuster met with were Christine Carr, a social worker in the primary care office of the Littleton CBOC; Jo Henderson-Frost, a Northeast Kingdom resident and a Littleton primary care physician who also works at the veterans clinic in Newport, Vt.; and Linda Larrivee, the MSA supervisor at the Littleton CBOC.
“One of the biggest issues that we see is transportation … especially in the more rural areas,” said Carr. “It’s a huge issue and a lot of it is staffing. Just like everything else, it’s finding people who can do the work.”
The Littleton CBOC had a VA-run van for veterans in need of transportation, but it was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic and to date, the service has not been re-implemented said Larrivee.
Kuster suggested reaching out to the VA to see what can be done.
“It’s super-troublesome when a veteran has to cancel an appointment because they can’t get there,” said Larrivee. “We work with third-party vendors as well and are trying to get more contracted vendors on board.”
In addition to transportation, home health care for veterans is a big challenge, said Carr.
In Vermont, there are no homemakers for elderly veterans in need, she said.
“We have no one for a 90-year-old veteran who can’t do their laundry,” said Carr. “New Hampshire isn’t that far behind in having limited access to home health. We are trying to keep them out of assisted living because beds for that is also an issue.”
The ripple effect from the COVID disruption and the fact that someone can make $15 an hour serving fast food has exacerbated the shortage of some types of health care workers, said Kuster.
Increasing contracts for home-based primary care could help and open more options, said Carr.
Henderson-Frost spoke of some of the bright spots at the Littleton CBOC.
“We have a thriving primary care clinic here and we see a lot of medically complicated, and psychiatrically complicated patients,” she said. “One of the big areas of focus is to ensure all veterans up here have access to specialty care when they need it … Over the last several years, we’ve integrated more specialty services into the clinic — cardiologists come frequently, there’s a pain clinic, a pharmacology clinic, the psychology side of it, and also telemedicine.”
Telemedicine uses video technology to allow veterans to receive care and communicate with their physicians from their homes.
“I keep looking for silver linings out of COVID and telemedicine is the biggest silver lining,” said Kuster.
Another upside in veterans care is a recent act by the U.S. Congress.
On Aug. 10, Congress passed the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their terms of service.
“It literally took ten years,” said Kuster. “I remember the testimony. Horrifying. There are injuries you couldn’t see, they’re respiratory. The photos of Iraq and Afghanistan — you see this base and this cloud hanging over it. They were burning everything in a pit in the sand, plastic, munitions, even human waste, and people got really sick. Now, there will be a presumption of coverage, like we did with Agent Orange. I think it will make a really big difference.”
The PACT Act will take the burden of proof off of veterans, who can be eligible for VA services and disability benefits.
Before PACT, the burden was put on veterans to make the causation when doctors barely knew how the internal injuries were manifesting, said Kuster.
The VA will also help veterans navigate the PACT Act system.
“We spent a lot of time talking about burn pits and now it will be so much easier,” said Henderson-Frost.
“It allows us to say yes more,” said Carr.
The 10,000-square-foot Littleton CBOC — the first of its kind in the region that offers a full clinical and support staff and aims to keep care closer to home for veterans, some of whom would otherwise have to travel to the VA Medical Center in White River Junction — serves more than 2,000 area veterans, including from upper Coos County and the Northeast Kingdom.
In March, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recommended closing the CBOCs in Littleton and Conway and in Newport, Vt., and directing patients to a new multi-specialty clinic recommended to be built in St. Johnsbury, as part what it said was an effort to maintain access and increase future system sustainability.
Had it gone through, it would have left all of the North Country without a CBOC.
The VA’s recommendations were given to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission.
But in June, the U.S. Senate voted to not approve any commissioners to serve on AIR, effectively disbanding it.
When a possible shutdown was on the table, Kuster expressed concerns about a closure that she said would have left a geographical gap in northern New Hampshire for veterans who are already challenged in accessing care and who face long drives, particularly during bad weather.
The U.S. House of Representatives built on the Senate’s decision to not appoint commissioners to AIR by passing amendments to not fund the commission.
“Fortunately, we were able to save the clinic,” said Kuster. “It’s not on any list for closure at this point.”
She said Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough “got the word loud and clear from us. We pulled every string we could.”
But the disbanding of AIR isn’t necessarily permanent, and Congress will need to be proactive and stay engaged and watch out for any future closure recommendations that could jeopardize the CBOCs, said Kuster.
“We are definitely on the case to make sure that veterans are well-served,” she said.
For three days, from Wednesday to Friday, Kuster was in the North Country, making a number of tours and stops in Littleton, Bethlehem, Franconia, Berlin, and Gorham.
