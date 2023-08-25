Bethlehem, N.H. — Friday, Congresswoman Annie Kuster (NH-02) joined Bethlehem town officials, the Bethlehem Energy Commission, and the North Country Council to hear updates on Bethlehem’s municipal solar power project and their plans for an InvestNH Municipal Planning & Zoning Housing Opportunity Grant, made possible by American Rescue Plan funding. During the visit, Kuster spoke about the important role renewable energy plays in lowering costs and building a more reliable energy grid.

“Renewable energy is a low-cost energy alternative and plays a critical role in our grid — it’s wonderful to see Bethlehem taking full advantage of this resource to power schools, libraries, and more,” said Congresswoman Kuster. “I will continue fighting to expand domestic energy production to lower costs and build a more sustainable, resilient energy grid across New Hampshire.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments