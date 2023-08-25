From left, Mary Moritz, Kaela Tavares, Bruce Caplain, Congresswoman Annie Kuster, David Van Houten, Mary Lou Krambeer during Kuster's visit with Bethlehem officials on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Contributed Photo)
From left, Mary Moritz, Kaela Tavares, Bruce Caplain, Congresswoman Annie Kuster, David Van Houten, Mary Lou Krambeer during Kuster's visit with Bethlehem officials on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Contributed Photo)
Rep. Annie Kuster, Marc Pouliot, and Melanie Robbins at Kuster's visit with White Mountains Community College and business leaders in Littleton. (Contributed Photo)
Bethlehem, N.H. — Friday, Congresswoman Annie Kuster (NH-02) joined Bethlehem town officials, the Bethlehem Energy Commission, and the North Country Council to hear updates on Bethlehem’s municipal solar power project and their plans for an InvestNH Municipal Planning & Zoning Housing Opportunity Grant, made possible by American Rescue Plan funding. During the visit, Kuster spoke about the important role renewable energy plays in lowering costs and building a more reliable energy grid.
“Renewable energy is a low-cost energy alternative and plays a critical role in our grid — it’s wonderful to see Bethlehem taking full advantage of this resource to power schools, libraries, and more,” said Congresswoman Kuster. “I will continue fighting to expand domestic energy production to lower costs and build a more sustainable, resilient energy grid across New Hampshire.”
“The Bethlehem Energy Commission was established to study and plan for the Town’s energy needs. In 2022, we were laser-focused on the installation of a 197 KW system comprised of three solar arrays,” said Mary Lou Krambeer, Bethlehem Energy Commission. “Our solar energy production now covers all of our municipal electric usage — the Town Hall, Library, Elementary School, and Garage. In the sunny month of April, the Library’s electric bill fell from $200 to $18. We are now working with the Village District on a solar installation to cover the electric needs of the wastewater plant.”
A member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Kuster is committed to deploying renewable energy projects that will promote economic development and save New Hampshire towns money. Kuster is a supporter of USDA Rural Development programs that promote the development of solar projects.
White Mountains Community College
Kuster also met in Littleton with Dr. Chuck Lloyd, White Mountains Community College (WMCC) President, and local business leaders to discuss WMCC’s new Advanced Technology Building and programs to train students with the skills they need to join the workforce and connect them with hiring companies.
During the visit, Kuster discussed her bill, the Workforce Development Investment Act, to build the next generation of workers through educational courses and hands-on training at community colleges nationwide. The legislation has been endorsed by the New England Council and Community College System of NH.
“New Hampshire has the lowest unemployment rate in the country, and employers are still struggling to hire the workers they need,” said Kuster. “It was wonderful to see how WMCC is working to invest in the next generation of workers to fuel our local economy and help their students break into new career paths after they graduate. By bridging the gap between employers and graduating students, we can get more people into their dream jobs faster and help businesses succeed – that’s what I’m fighting for in Congress.”
“We are extremely excited to bring the Advanced Technology Building online to further provide technical training for a variety of career opportunities,” said Charles Lloyd, Ed.D., President of White Mountains Community College. “White Mountains Community College will be leveraging this space to respond to the emerging needs of employers in the north country. This facility would not have been possible without the public/private partnerships, including our federal delegation’s advocacy to secure a Northern Borders Regional Commission Grant.”
Kuster’s legislation, the Workforce Development Investment Act, would bolster workforce training courses at community colleges and other educational institutions. The bill would provide tax credits to companies that work with colleges to develop courses to train students with the skills needed to find jobs in their industry.
