Goodell, 24, of Waterford, is accused of helping an alleged drug dealer beat his brother, Matthew Goodell, 27, at a Barnet residence last year.
But at a status conference in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, Goodell’s defense attorney, Amy Davis of Davis Legal Solutions, seemed optimistic about Goodell’s future and his upcoming jury trial scheduled to start on Sept. 8.
Caledonia Superior Court
“He wants a trial,” said Attorney Davis. “Kyle remains a model client. He has maintained his sobriety since his arrest. He is the only one out of this entire group of folks that have not incurred any new charges. He’s maintained employment for quite a period of time. He’s doing really well in the community. We would just really like to get a move on his right to a speedy trial…”
Attorney Davis also suggested to the court that the alleged victim in the case - Matthew Goodell - may not be just a state witness.
“I expect the complaining witness to be fairly friendly toward the defense anyway,” said Davis.
Goodell has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of aiding in the commission of a felony for allegedly helping Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter, 34, of Bloomfield, Conn., with the beating of his brother.
Hunter has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of 2nd degree attempted murder, assault and robbery, kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to a police officer.
“On September 6-7, 2021, Mr. Hunter entered the home of Matthew Goodell,” wrote Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski in court documents. “He was armed with a firearm; dragged Mr. Goodell from sleeping in his bed and proceeded to beat him throughout the course of the night on the 6th. During the beating, Mr. Hunter threatened Goodell; put a gun in his mouth; and repeatedly beat him with both the firearm and his fists.”
Kyle Goodell is accused by police of assisting Hunter during the beating.
According to court documents, Matthew Goodell, who escaped from the ongoing assault out a bathroom window, suffered from multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone.
Hunter, who has also been charged in federal court, has already reached a plea agreement with state prosecutors.
Kyle Goodell faces a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
