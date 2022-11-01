Kyle Goodell Settles Felony Charges By Plea Deal
Kyle Goodell appears by video in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Waterford resident Kyle Goodell was facing a possible sentence of up to 40 years in prison after being charged with helping an alleged drug dealer assault two people - including his own brother.

But on Tuesday, Goodell, 24, walked out of the Caledonia County Courthouse with a plea deal that could erase all the charges from his criminal record.

