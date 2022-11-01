Kyle Goodell Settles Felony Charges By Plea Deal

Waterford resident Kyle Goodell was facing a possible sentence of up to 40 years in prison after being charged with helping an alleged drug dealer assault two people - including his own brother.
But on Tuesday, Goodell, 24, walked out of the Caledonia County Courthouse with a plea deal that could erase all the charges from his criminal record.
Goodell, who was represented by defense attorney Amy Davis of St. Johnsbury, pleaded no contest to felony charges of aiding in the commission of assault and robbery and aiding in the commission of an aggravated assault with a weapon. The state dismissed a felony burglary charge as part of the plea agreement.
Caledonia Superior Court
Goodell was then sentenced by Judge Justin P. Jiron to a three-and-a-half year deferred sentence which means the convictions could be dismissed from his record in three and-a-half years if he complies with all the conditions of probation listed in the plea deal.
Goodell then thanked the court.
“This whole system has saved my life,” said Goodell. “I’m not sure I would be here today if things didn’t unfold the way they did…I’d just like to apologize as well. Obviously, I contributed to making the community not a safe place for kids and just, ah, in general. Making the community an unsafe environment all together with being around drugs and the people who were dealing them.”
Kyle Goodell is accused of helping Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter, 34, of Bloomfield, Conn., with the beating of his brother, Matthew Goodell, 27, at a Barnet residence last year.
Hunter has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in connection with the alleged incident and has now reached a pending plea agreement with state prosecutors.
Matthew Goodell, who escaped from the ongoing assault out a bathroom window, suffered multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone.
Police say Kyle Goodell also accompanied Hunter as they illegally entered an apartment at 59 Cote Court in St. Johnsbury where another man identified as Jonathan Bushey, 23, was assaulted. Bushey was allegedly struck in the head with a firearm.
