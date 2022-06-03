LA Murder-For-Hire Suspect Pulls Out Of California Detention Hearing

Serhat D. Gumrukcu was willing to post $6 million dollars in bail so he could be released from jail pending trial on a racketeering and murder charge.
But his detention hearing scheduled for Thursday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, Calif. was suddenly postponed at the last minute - at Gumrukcu’s request.
“Defendant requested that the detention hearing be further continued,” said Deputy U.S. District Court Clerk Narissa Estrada by email on Friday. “Defendant is temporarily detained pending the June 15, 2022 detention hearing.”
Gumrukcu, 39, has been accused along with three other men in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Danville resident Greg Davis, 49, in 2018.
U.S. District Court
On Wednesday, Gumrukcu’s defense attorney filed a 25-page motion along with 39 pages of exhibits and other supporting documents asking the court to release his client on $6 million dollars in bail and release conditions.
It’s not clear when Gumrukcu made the postponement request but officials say the government did not object so the request was then granted by California Magistrate Judge Maria A. Audero.
While Gumrukcu remains in jail for at least the next twelve days, his co-defendant on the racketeering and murder charge is now being held in federal detention in his home state of Nevada.
On Friday, Nevada Magistrate Judge Cam Ferenbach denied a request by Berk Eratay, 35, for pre-trial release on bail into the custody of a court-appointed custodian.
Judge Ferenback, in his decision to hold Eratay, said the evidence in the case is strong and that Eratay was too much of a risk for release.
“Mr. Eratay has strong foreign ties and a history of extensive foreign travel,” wrote the judge. “Mr. Eratay has dual citizenship, possessing both Turkish and U.S. passports. Mr. Eratay has significant assets at his disposal to facilitate his international flight.”
Eratay is accused in federal court documents of helping Gumrukcu arrange for the alleged murder-for-hire of Greg Davis, to stop Davis from going to the police after he was victimized by a business scam.
Also charged in connection with the case are Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colo. - who allegedly posed as a federal agent to kidnap and kill Davis - and Aron Lee Ethridge, 41, of Henderson, Nev. Both Banks and Ethridge have been indicted on felony kidnapping charges. Ethridge is alleged to have communicated with Banks before and after the kidnapping and murder.
