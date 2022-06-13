LA Prosecutor: Alleged Murder-For-Hire Mastermind Has A History Of Fraud, Fleeing Prosecution

Federal prosecutors say alleged Turkish murder-for-hire mastermind Serhat D. Gumrukcu has a documented history of fraud and fleeing criminal charges.
Gumrukcu, 39, has been accused along with three other men in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Danville resident Greg Davis, 49, in 2018. Gumrukcu remains in federal custody in Los Angeles, Calif. while he awaits his detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
Gumrukcu has told the court he is willing to post $6 million dollars in bail so he could be released pending trial on a federal racketeering and murder charge.
U.S. District Court
But on Monday, United States Attorney Tracy L. Wilkison of California filed a 17-page motion asking the court to keep Gumruku behind bars.
“He was arrested in early 2017 and charged with multiple felonies involving two different fraud schemes,” wrote U.S. Attorney Wilkison. “One involved evidence that in 2014 Gumrukcu defrauded a Turkish investor of almost $1 million in a real estate investment. Gumrukcu told the investor that he was spending the funds on purchasing and renovating a Los Angeles home, when in fact Gumrukcu was spending the money on other matters. Gumrukcu also provided the investor with bogus documents, supposedly prepared by an attorney.”
The government also alleges that Gumrukcu was arrested in Turkey in 2012 for fraud but then fled the country while that criminal case was pending.
“He has remained outside Turkey since then, avoiding that prosecution,” wrote Wilkison. “In 2020, he unsuccessfully sought to dismiss the Turkish case from outside the country. In spite of this failure, he chose not to return to face the charges. His flight to avoid a fraud prosecution from his home country and attendant failure to appear provides strong evidence that he would flee to avoid life in prison.”
Wilkison also said that Gumrukcu has a history of violating his conditions of release set by the court on criminal charges. The government alleges that one of Gumrukcu’s violations while free on conditions was the murder of Greg Davis.
“In early 2017, Gumrukcu was released on substantial bail by the California court,” wrote Wilkison. “Gumrukcu committed the charged murder for hire while on pretrial release on the California case. If Gumrukcu would kill a potential witness during pretrial release on a state fraud case, he would be willing to flee or obstruct witnesses in this murder case.”
According to court documents, Gumrukcu was arrested on May 24 at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Calif.
