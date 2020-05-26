NORTHEAST KINGDOM — The number of tests being done voluntarily on people who are not displaying symptoms of COVID-19 far outweigh the number of tests on those with symptoms, according to North Country Hospital.
Oren Martin, lab director and safety officer at NCH in Newport City, said the number of people tested who are “asymptomatic” is up as the hospital tests employees and those patients who are being tested prior to operations and treatment, he said.
As of Thursday, NCH had collected 110 tests, with none positive.
The Vermont Department of Health did report one new positive case in Essex County, which would have been done at a different testing site.
At Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, the total tests done as of Tuesday is 1,083, up 197 at the hospital’s onsite testing station.
The total number of positive tests of those conducted by the hospital was 13, the same as week ago.
No one is being treated at either hospital for COVID-19.
