LANCASTER, NH — The laboratory blood draws at Weeks Medical Center’s Lancaster Clinic are now by appointment only.

No walk-ins are allowed. Call (603) 788-5095 for an appointment. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday only.

Lab draw hours at the Whitefield, Groveton and North Stratford clinics remain the same.

