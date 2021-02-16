Labor Deal Leads To Last Minute Budget Increase

A last-minute labor agreement with the teachers’ union has added $94,000 in spending to the proposed St. Johnsbury School budget.
But due to the state’s school funding formula, the local tax rate is still expected to decrease next year by 0.5 percent.
“The numbers just kind of fell into place for us this year,” said St. Johnsbury School Director of Finance Jody Oliver before the school board voted to approve its fiscal year 2021-2022 budget on Monday night.
The budget will be presented to the voters at Town Meeting in April for final approval.
The additional spending, which was added to the budget just before Monday night’s meeting, was explained by School Board Chairman Mark Avery before the vote.
“We updated the final budget number because we reached a preliminary agreement with both the teacher and the support staff union,” said Avery. “We had three meetings - and in the end very productive. And let’s be honest, it’s not always a picnic on a sunny mountain top in July but in the end, it’s always positive and we always put the children first.”
Avery said the contract was also designed to reward teachers and staff for their performance during the pandemic.
“We mutually agreed to ensure that the package would recognize the tremendous effort from all the staff that they have demonstrated throughout this pandemic,” said Avery. “Basically changing how they deliver education from what they’ve been accustomed to their entire professional lives, with the top priority of putting the kids of St. Johnsbury first.”
The preliminary agreement will now be presented to the union members for ratification and then brought back to the school board for final approval.
Oliver said there was also a minor, last-minute adjustment in the “equalized pupil” number used by the state to calculate the local tax rate. Oliver said the adjustment made a “very, very slight difference.”
The board then unanimously approved an FY22 spending plan of $24,484,785 including $23,489,785 in general fund money and $995,000 in grant funds.
If approved by the voters, the budget will result in education spending of $15,746.46 per equalized pupil.
“This projected spending per equalized pupil is 0.6% more than spending for the current year,” notes the ballot article approved by the board on Monday.
In addition to the equalized pupil number, the state also uses the “Common Level of Appraisal” and “Property Yield” to calculate the local tax rate.
School Director Dr. Deane Rankin said he was happy about the projected tax decrease no matter how it came about.
“That’s great,” said Rankin. “Even though it looks like per-pupil cost went up - because of how it works out - it’s actually a .5 percent decrease. That’s fantastic.”
