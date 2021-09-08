LUNENBURG — Josh Simonds has more luck finding 4-leaf clovers than a Leprechaun.
The Lunenburg resident, who is a psychic medium professionally, and operates a business — Deep Earth Arts — out of Littleton, N.H., has found more than 2,000 4-leaf clovers this year so far, and continues to come upon patches frequently where he sometimes collects hundreds at a time.
Last year, in 2020, a not-so-lucky year with the pandemic beginning and the world becoming so much more uncertain, Simonds said, “I only found 702.”
He hasn’t kept track of all the four-leafed clovers he’s found in total, but this year, he’s up to 2,163.
“I found a patch of 693 and it took 2 1/2 hours to pick them all,” said Simonds. “My husband, Isaac, is sitting in the grass there while I’m doing it. He’s totally resigned to it.”
Simonds has a process where he puts the 4-leafed clovers into cold water “to pop them open” and then he presses them, then shellacs them and he gives them away as “a little souvenir for my readings” in his work as a psychic medium.
Spreading Lucky Charms
But he has more pressed and preserved 4-leafed clovers than he can give away, and so he began making jewelry - lucky charms - out of them. He’s selling them at his Littleton business and he decided to give back a portion of the sales - 20-percent - to local charities and to feature a different beneficiary a month.
The first local organization to benefit starting last month, was The Jazzy’s Children Fund out of Groton, which was formed to honor a young girl who died from cancer, but who wanted to help other children even as she was gravely ill. The organization lives on in her legacy and does just that.
“I absolutely love what they do,” said Simonds, “I can’t think of a more worthy organization.” Simonds raised $926 for the fund which provides money for families with gravely ill children.
“Jasmine Paye was born on August 5, 1998 and passed away on July 20, 2013,” the organization says. “At twelve she was diagnosed with Peripheral Nerve Sheath Cancer, causing her to lose the function in her legs. She underwent countless treatments from many facilities and went through a great deal of physical therapy. All of her loving friends, family and community members helped, not only with emotional support, but they also came together raising much needed funds to help Jazzy and the Payes. This financial support helped keep the family together when Jazzy needed to travel for treatments. Jazzy was so grateful throughout this time and she said her dream was to help other kids with cancer or life threatening illnesses. After Jasmine passed, her friends and family made this dream come true and started The Jazzy’s Children Fund.”
The second beneficiary to be helped by the Helping Hands project during September will be the Second Chance Animal Rescue in Littleton.
“Recently it dawned on Josh why he’s had this incredibly strange and peculiar blessing (despite only having a smidgen of Irish blood): they’re being ‘shown’ to him so he can do something beneficial with them,” his website states. “When blessings fall upon a person’s shoulders in abundance, Josh believes those blessings should be paid forward to those who are less fortunate.”
Visit joshsimonds.com or deepeartharts.com/helping hands for more information.
