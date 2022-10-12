The opportunity to represent the Essex-Orleans district comes down to Republican Larry Labor, of Morgan, and Democrat Peggy Stevens, of East Charleston.

Voters in the towns of Averill, Avery’s, Brighton, Canaan, Lemington, Lewis, Norton, Warner’s, Warren’s, Charleston, Holland and Morgan will be tasked with picking between the two candidates when filling out their ballots on November 8 in the general election.

