The opportunity to represent the Essex-Orleans district comes down to Republican Larry Labor, of Morgan, and Democrat Peggy Stevens, of East Charleston.
Voters in the towns of Averill, Avery’s, Brighton, Canaan, Lemington, Lewis, Norton, Warner’s, Warren’s, Charleston, Holland and Morgan will be tasked with picking between the two candidates when filling out their ballots on November 8 in the general election.
Larry Labor
Labor found his way onto the general election ballot after defeating Erin Testut in the August 9 Primary. A life-long Vermonter and 1967 grad of the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, Labor spent 43 years at North Country Hospital, serving as Director of Pharmacy and then Vice President of Professional Services for 17 of those years.
Labor was on the Vermont Board of Pharmacy for seven years — one year as the board’s Chair — and was President of the Vermont Society of Hospital Pharmacists.
Last December, he was appointed by Governor Phil Scott as Orleans-1 representative following the resignation of Rep. Lynn Batchelor. He has also been a member of the Morgan select board since 2009. Labor was instrumental in converting the town’s closed elementary school into NFI Turning Points, which is a facility that transitions children with learning disabilities and disciplinary issues, enabling them to return to integrated school systems.
“I choose to run because my time in the 2022 legislative session was informative and because of my experience as a community leader,” Labor said in an earlier interview.
Labor also wants to support the residents in the communities he represents. Three key issues he plans to focus on are carbon tax, veterans’ income tax relief on pension income and EV mandate timeline on ICE.
“Inflation, housing, employment opportunities and retraining of the presently employed,” are what Labor says he feels are the most important issues to the people within the district.
When asked to compare himself to his opponent Stevens, he said that the biggest difference was their approach to challenges.
“I am a fiscal conservative — future vision,” he said.
“Look at my employment history, and community service record,” Labor added. “[I] have the most leadership experience and decision-making experience.”
Peggy Stevens
Stevens grew up in Philadelphia but has lived in the Northeast Kingdom for over 40 years where she raised two daughters with her late husband, Eric. She received an undergraduate degree from Goddard College and a Master’s Degree from Norwich University. She then went on to be an English teacher at North Country Union Junior High School for twenty years.
“This experience brought me to a deep understanding of what life is like for the children and families in my community and deepened my commitment to doing all I could to help them make a better life for themselves,” Stevens said.
She adds that the people in her community are facing pressing issues that she believes can only be resolved by legislation; and that her leadership and advocacy experiences qualified her to represent them.
“I had grown up in a democratic family that had taught me to be concerned about others as well as myself,” Stevens said. “I believe that the role of government is to help people to resolve their problems and to ensure that all Americans are treated with equal respect and dignity.”
Stevens looks to address both the shortage of affordable, quality housing and childcare as well as place high-level importance on education.
“Housing insecurity has brought too many people close to or into homelessness,” she said. “Without a secure place to live, how can you hold down a job, send your children to school, have the peace of mind to think beyond the moment, plan and make changes to benefit your future? The same is true for childcare.”
“Students and teachers and all staff need additional support to get back on track and regain lost ground educationally and social-emotionally,” she added.
Other critical needs that Stevens is emphasizing are universal access to internet and cellphone service; infrastructure, including safe roads and protection of natural resources — especially clean water; and shortages of services or lack of access to healthcare and related services for seniors, veterans and substance dependent individuals.
“I want every one of us to feel the sense of security and belonging in their community that I am fortunate to feel,” she said. “I know that there are actions that can be taken legislatively to make sure that can happen- actions that can provide services that support people to be healthy, educated, prepared to work in a job of their choosing that pays a wage that can support a family.”
“With all respect, the one thing I think is lacking at the state level is long-term planning,” Stevens said; providing examples such as the state needing an overhaul of its solid waste management plan which was last revised in 1987 and the effort to expand Internet accessibility.
Stevens says that she does not know Labor very well personally but states that he is “running to reduce the length of time legislature is in session, would like to spend less in general to reduce taxes and has said he voted ‘no’ most often in his last term session.”
“To this I respond that, a citizen legislature requires as much time as necessary because the issues facing Vermont are complex and challenging,” Stevens said. She added that she would propose “raising taxes on those who can best afford that, including the wealthiest Vermonters and corporate profits, not on the vast majority of hard-working Vermonters or small businesses that are the economic base of our communities.”
“These are proven facts and worth legislating for,” Stevens continued. “Voting ‘no’ is not legislating.”
Voters in the 12 towns can take to the polls on November 8 to cast their votes in the general election for either Labor or Stevens to represent the Essex-Orleans district.
