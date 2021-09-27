Lack Of Help Forces Porfido’s Market To Close

LITTLETON — For a number of years, Frank Porfido, owner of Porfido’s Market and Deli, has been struggling to find enough help to run his store.
Although his workforce has been lean, the doors to the family business that last year celebrated its 100th anniversary were able to stay open.
That changed on Sunday when they had to close.
“I’ve been running it for 44 years and I’ve never had to do it,” Porfido said Monday. “We always found some way to keep it open. And it’s never been easy, these last three or four years especially … But we just had the perfect storm. Somebody was on vacation, somebody just walked off the job, a couple got sick, and I didn’t have any choice but to close up. And we were short-staffed to begin with.”
He can’t say for certain when the store will reopen but hopes it can later this week.
It definitely won’t be by Tuesday.
He currently has a staff of 12 that should be at 17.
“We’ve been running a tight ship as it is, which makes everyone tired,” said Porfido. “But when you have a good hiccup like we had here … I couldn’t skin the cat anymore. I thought we were going to run yesterday with just the main store open, and not the deli, and at the last minute, one of them couldn’t come in. Until I can staff it and can offer the high level of product and service that we do, I don’t see how I can open it. I’m not there yet. We are trying to regroup. I just don’t have enough bodies, enough healthy ones and ones willing to work. I will have my vacation guy back Wednesday and another one Thursday so there’s a possibility later in the week.”
Now, he’s trying to figure out something he has never before had to do — set up an answering machine on his telephone system.
“When you’re open from quarter to seven in the morning to 10 o’clock at night every day, there’s always a warm body at the Porfido’s phone,” he said. “We never had an automated system. And that phone has been doing nothing but ringing right off the hook today. There’s nothing I can do about it.”
His store had special orders coming in and now he has to tell his suppliers he has no staff.
“It’s not like one or two people can pick up the slack,” said Porfido. “There’s just way too much meat-cutting and cooking. We’re a high labor-intensive store and it takes a lot of bodies to make it all go. You might be able to lose one cog or two, but you can’t lose half of your staff and expect the other half to pick it up … I couldn’t do any different than what I did. It was with much regret.”
Last week, he called the governor’s office.
“I could feel it coming,” said Porfido. “I called and told them you have got to get people back to work. They did respond and told me they have a few things they have done, some initiatives out there that if you go back to work you get a bonus.”
Porfido expressed frustration and said factors in his workforce challenge is a younger generation that doesn’t want to work, or work hard, and government subsidies, especially in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, that make it easier for some people to stay home and make more money.
“It’s not just me,” he said. “I don’t know an employer that doesn’t need help right now. We’re all in the same boat.”
Even offering higher salaries and bonuses hasn’t done the trick, said Porfido.
“We’ve been short-staffed for years and just can’t seem to get over the hurdle,” he said. “There’s just constant turnover and it makes no difference what you pay.”
The supply chain, too, poses another problem.
“A month ago, I didn’t get a milk delivery for almost a week because Hood couldn’t get drivers in the trucks,” said Porfido. “We were out of milk for three or four days in a row. It’s just unheard of.”
Getting a product is difficult and an order put in might show only 65 percent of the items are coming and 35 percent are out.
“Then you have to go back and see if you can find some kind of substitute item,” he said. “So a job that used to take an hour and a half takes you five now. It’s just one more thing to bog the system down in the store, the whole operation.”
He said he is hiring and has five full-time positions he can fill.
Porfido, 63, took over the family store when he was 19.
“It was a very small operation than it is right now,” he said. “It was basically me, my girlfriend, my mother, my father, and maybe one or two help. Now, it needs 17 employees. And it’s a big payroll. It’s a decent living if you want to take it as full-time. And not be able to staff it is unbelievable. Not even close. I’ve been trying to wind down myself for a year or two, but it’s just impossible. I’m still working harder than I ever was.”
On Monday, a sign blocked the entrance to the closed store.
It reads, “Due to a severe staffing shortage Porfido’s Market will be closed. We will reopen as soon as we can adequately staff the store and bring you the quality service and product you are accustomed to. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”
Porfido is hoping to find the answer to keep his store going into its second century.
“I always took pride in keeping that door open,” he said. “Yesterday was a low point in my life for having to close up. This is a tough one for us. Tomorrow is still going to come, I’m sure, but it’s a sad day in the Porfido family.”
