ST. JOHNSBURY — As far as a Lafayette Street property owner is concerned, the tenants connected to a drug-related shooting that happened there last week shouldn’t have been living there.
Pamela Dearborn, of St. Johnsbury, said she has been trying for almost a year to evict Mark Savary, 53, and Deborah Clark, 62, from the property Dearborn owns at 545 Lafayette St. According to St. Johnsbury Police, Clark witnessed a shooting inside the residence on Jan. 28, and Savary is criminally connected to the crime.
About 2 a.m. on Jan. 28, Robert Stamps, 51, was shot in the neck during an altercation police reported was related to a drug deal. A man named Joseph “Lucky” Llano, 22, of Massachusetts, is the shooting suspect. Police charged Savary with helping Llano.
A day prior to the shooting, Savary and Clark had been served court papers ordering them to pay the equivalent of two and a half months’ rent. Dearborn said she hasn’t received any money from the tenants since last March.
She said if the path to eviction wasn’t so heavily weighted in favor of the tenant, Savary and Clark would have been gone long before the Jan. 28 shooting.
“I appreciate that Vermont has strong protections in place for tenants, but it turns out that landlords have essentially no rights!” she said.
Back in June, Dearborn issued an eviction notice, giving 90 days for Savary and Clark to vacate. “That holds no teeth,” she said. “It doesn’t mean anything; it’s not enforceable.”
She hired an attorney to help take Savary and Clark to court, but because the courts are so backed up, it wasn’t until Jan. 24 that a hearing happened. It was then that the court sided with Dearborn and issued the order for rental payment.
The home, located near where Lafayette Street dead-ends, belonged to Dearborn’s mother, who died in February 2013. A few months before her mom’s death, Dearborn had returned to her hometown of St. Johnsbury and was living in the home. When her mom died, the property became Dearborn’s.
She completed extensive renovations on the home while living there, taking out a home equity line of credit to make necessary repairs and upgrades.
“It was such a sweet, beautiful home,” she said. And while it still looks in good repair on the outside, Dearborn said she’s not sure about the inside. “After hearing from (Police Sgt.) Lester Cleary the other day, it’s not so sweet anymore.”
The opportunity for Savary and Clark to rent the home started out as a win-win, said Dearborn.
Dearborn befriended Savary and Clark about the time she had the opportunity to leave the property and live in a new home in St. Johnsbury. She said she didn’t want to sell the Lafayette property or fully commit to making it a rental home because she wanted to maintain access, so it seemed like a good fit. For a short time before moving out, Dearborn and Clark shared the home.
Dearborn’s sense of Clark and Savary at the time was that they were working hard to stay clean and sober. Both had been recently featured in a film by Bess O’Brien called Coming Home. It’s a documentary film released in 2018 that focuses on five people returning back to their Vermont communities from prison. The film spotlights the COSA program (Circle of Support and Accountability) that helps reintegrate people back into their community.
“They both had good jobs. They were in long-term recovery,” she said.
The rent she was charging was not meant to make her a profit, Dearborn said. She only asked Savary and Clark to pay the expenses related to the home.
“I was just trying to break even and give them a little foot up and leave myself access to my house,” she said.
It worked for a time, but then it didn’t.
“They were doing well,” said Dearborn, “but when they fell, they fell hard.”
Dearborn said she knew there was drug activity going on in the residence, and police suspected it as well. Dearborn said she confronted Savary and Clark about it.
“They both told me they were using, but denied they were dealing,” said Dearborn. She said the amount of activity of people coming and going at the property and concerns raised by neighbors suggested otherwise.
She said she tells the Lafayette Street neighbors she’s doing the best she can to get Savary and Clark out.
“I’ve let them know that I’m doing everything I can possibly do to evict them,” she said.
In a previous effort to deal with a problem for a neighbor caused by her tenants, Dearborn paid the auto insurance deductible for vehicle damage done to a neighbor’s car by a hit-and-run driver who had visited Savary and Clark.
Dearborn said she doesn’t fault the neighbors for being concerned and for wishing their neighborhood would return to the way it used to be.
“It was always a nice little, cooperative, look-out-for-each-other neighborhood,” said Dearborn.
Dearborn said Savary and Clark have known for a while that Dearborn wants them out and have promised they will leave. But without any mechanism to forcibly remove them, Dearborn said, the tenants “had no motivation to move.”
Dearborn said she doesn’t know how successful she’ll be in removing Clark and Savary with the court order in place or whether it gets more complicated now that Savary is in jail due to his alleged connection to the shooting.
Dearborn said she’d like to be an advocate for common-sense changes in the landlord-tenant dynamic that would give property owners more power to address trouble with tenants.
“I don’t want to portray myself as a victim,” she said. “I’m not saying ‘poor me,’ I’m saying people like me who are trying to be nice and give people a place to live are not supported (when things go bad).”
Asked if she has discussed the issue with her legislators, Dearborn said she had a chance meeting with Rep. Scott Campbell, of St. Johnsbury, while out snowshoeing on Sunday. She brought up her concerns, but because it was too cold to stand around and talk, “we kind of agreed to talk about it at a later date,” she said.
