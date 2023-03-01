Lafayette Street Shooting Victim Not Much Help To The State

The state still has a case against alleged Lafayette Street shooter Paul “Benji” Downer.
But the alleged victim in the case doesn’t seem like he’ll be much help.
Ryan C. Farnham, who was shot in the leg in January 2021 and admitted he was an opiate user at that time of the shooting, was subpoenaed into Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday for a motion hearing.
Farnham then stepped into the witness box to answer questions while Downer sat about ten feet away at the defense table with his attorney. Police say Downer shot Farnham in a dispute over money.
But Farnham answered most of the questions asked by Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul by saying, “I don’t recall,” “I don’t know” and “I don’t remember.”
PAUL: What happened after you got shot?
FARNHAM: I don’t really remember.
PAUL: Do you remember who was there when you got shot in the leg?
FARNHAM: I don’t. Nope.
PAUL: Why is it that you got shot in the leg?
FARNHAM: I don’t know. I don’t know.
PAUL: Did you owe anybody money?
FARNHAM: I don’t recall … It’s possible, but I don’t know.
PAUL: You said you weren’t working, so how did you get your money for drugs?
FARNHAM: I don’t really recall … I was just doing random stuff …
PAUL: Would people give you drugs on credit?
FARNHAM: I don’t recall. Not usually. People don’t usually do that.
PAUL: Have you ever purchased any drugs from a man called Benji?
FARNHAM: No.
But at one point, Farnham did give a longer answer to a general question about the shooting.
PAUL: What’s your recollection of what happened?
FARNHAM: I don’t really remember. Honestly, it was kind of a – what would you call it? – a traumatic event? I guess everyone’s brain responds differently to those type of events. And I don’t really remember much. It was kind of hectic, there was a lot of people. And that’s all I really remembered.
Downer, who was 25 at the time of the shooting, is from Hartford, Connecticut.
Downer has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 2nd degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting Farnham at 243 Lafayette Street on Jan. 22, 2021. Downer has also been charged with fentanyl trafficking, possession of narcotics, crack-cocaine trafficking and cocaine possession. Downer has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Downer’s defense attorney, Mark A. Kaplan of Burlington, has moved to dismiss the charges against his client.
Judge Justin P. Jiron has not ruled on that request.
