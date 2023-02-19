Lahout’s named NH Retail Association’s 2023 Retailer of the Year

BOW, N.H. — Lahout’s of Lincoln and Littleton on Friday was named the New Hampshire Retail Association’s 2023 Retailer of the Year.
Lahout’s, the oldest ski shop in America, has been a fourth generation family-run business founded in 1920. The Lahouts brand is iconic to the outdoors and ski industry in New Hampshire.
The New Hampshire Retailer of the Year Award is a prestigious recognition of a retailer in the state who has met the highest standards of excellence. The recipients of this award are honored for their dedication to both the community and their employees.
Senate President Jeb Bradley & Senator Carrie Gendreau were on stage as Ron Lahout accepted the award on Thursday at the 57th Annual Meeting of the New Hampshire Retail Association. They were also recognized with a Senate Resolution.
“We are grateful to have survived the last 103 years in retail! We owe many thanks to the generations before us, devoted staff, and loyal customers. Without these key factors, we wouldn’t still be in business! For all we are very grateful!” said, Ron Lahout.
For more than 20 years, they have generously outfitted dozens of children with winter apparel from head to toe, as a charitable program within their community. This endearing program was started by their mother in 2000 and they continue to donate goods annually in her honor. Ron Lahout was very involved with the reopening and fundraising activities for Mount Eustis and has passionately supported Friends of Remich Park.
The company’s rich history of New England heritage and enthusiasm for all things winter has been prominently featured in more than fifteen regional, national, and international publications, including the Boston Globe, Washington Post, Vancouver Province, Calgary Herald, and more! Of particular interest, Stept Studios, an award-winning Creative and Production studio created a short film featuring the Lahout family and the story which chronicled their family roots to feature 93-year-old Joseph Lahout telling the tale of America’s Oldest Ski Shop. The crew spent several days exploring the White Mountains with Joe, learning about the area, the family shop, and the beauty of a life well-spent in the outdoors. The short film was an Official Selection of the Telluride Mountain Film Festival.
“We are very excited to honor Lahout’s Ski Shops with the New Hampshire Retailer of the Year Award. As a family-owned and operated business for more than 100 years, they have weathered all kinds of challenges yet continue to be a role model for New Hampshire retailers. We are so excited to honor Lahout’s and the legacy they have created,” stated Curtis Picard, President, and CEO of the New Hampshire Retail Association
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.