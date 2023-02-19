Lahout’s named NH Retail Association’s 2023 Retailer of the Year
Ron Lahout accepts the 2023 Retailer of the Year Award on Friday for his multi-generational family business that started in Littleton, N.H. (Courtesy Photo)

BOW, N.H. — Lahout’s of Lincoln and Littleton on Friday was named the New Hampshire Retail Association’s 2023 Retailer of the Year.

Lahout’s, the oldest ski shop in America, has been a fourth generation family-run business founded in 1920. The Lahouts brand is iconic to the outdoors and ski industry in New Hampshire.

