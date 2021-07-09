BARNET, Vt. — Jackie Sprague, current vice president of the Lake Harvey Association and its on-and-off president for almost the past 40 years, knew nothing about living on a lake when she and her husband first bought a camp (which they now live at year-round) on Harvey’s Lake in 1982.
So, soon after the camp’s purchase, Sprague reached out to what is now known as the Federation of Vermont Lakes and Ponds and “basically got hooked” on learning about lakes and their health.
Now, Sprague is working to rally support in her community for increased research to be done on the quality of Harvey’s Lake and its surrounding watershed.
“I know that anybody who lives on the lake loves their lake,” said Sprague on Thursday. “It’s not that they don’t care [about the water quality], but they come here for relaxation and enjoyment and don’t necessarily think about how to protect the lake so that it’s always here.”
“If I could change their perspective a little bit, I’d be happy,” she said. “I want this lake to be here for future generations to enjoy, for my grandkids and my grandkids’ kids.”
While Oliver Pierson, Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC)’s lakes and ponds program manager, said Friday that Harvey’s Lake is in pretty good shape, he notes that it does have some water quality concerns that the DEC is tracking, including a large amount of developed, impervious area around the lake’s shoreline.
“It’s great that local stakeholders are concerned about this,” said Pierson on Friday. “Proactive efforts are what is needed to protect these higher-quality lakes.”
The last time Sprague counted, there were around 110 to 120 properties around the lake, ranging from camps to year-round homes. The lake is also used by a multitude of area swimmers, boaters, fishers, ice skaters (at their own risk!), water ski camp attendees (this past week), and more.
While Sprauge has tried to get landowners more interested in studying the watershed’s quality for years, she recently heard from concerned property owners about excessive weed growth in the lake (which she has also noticed). She has taken that discovery as an opportunity to look again to further study.
As part of that effort, the Caledonia County Natural Resources Conservation District (CCNRD) has received funding from DEC to perform free, voluntary Lake Wise assessments for property owners on Harvey’s Lake this year.
“Shoreland ecosystems are sensitive to lakeshore property,” said Kerry O’Brien, District Manager for the CCNRCD. “This evaluation helps to inform a landowner about ways to make some improvements to have less impact on the lake. The idea is not so much about identifying problems, but creating a culture of lake-friendly landowners.”
In addition, Sprague and the greater lake community are working to build support for conducting a Lake Watershed Action Plan (LWAP) in the future, when funding is made available.
An LWAP, which includes Lake Wise assessments, stream assessments and road surveys, would identify the greatest threats to the lake and watershed ecosystem and result in a prioritized list of projects and strategies to address identified sources of pollution and habitat degradation.
The Lake Harvey Association held an informational meeting last weekend about Lake Wise and LWAPs with Pierson, O’Brien and interested landowners. Sprauge said the association will also be working to gather more support during their annual meeting this weekend.
Pierson is excited about the association’s efforts.
“DEC is ready to partner with them through Lake Wise assessments, through the development of these action plans, and, finally, trying to identify funding to implement projects to address identified water quality threats,” he said. “We’re hoping this will be a good model for state and local collaboration to improve water quality in lakes and allow Vermonters to enjoy the myriad of uses that lakes and ponds provide. With all the threats to lakes, be they climate change, cyanobacteria, temperatures …. we need to do this.”
Sprague said that Barnet select board member Mark Jefferson has also agreed to be a partner in the undertaking.
Lake Wise assessments take about an hour and a half and can be scheduled at the property owner’s convenience by contacting O’Brien at Kerry.obrien@vt.nacdnet.net or by phone at 802-424-3149.
The Lake Harvey Association can be found at lakeharvey.net.
