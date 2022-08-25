Lake Jumper Skips Court Hearings And Runs From Police Again

Judge Justin P. Jiron said last month that he didn’t think a wanted man who jumped into Lake Memphremagog to avoid arrest was a flight risk.
But on Thursday, the judge’s opinion of Cameron Bowen, 28, seemed to change a bit after Bowen failed to appear at two court hearings since his release in July and a $2,500 bail argument by Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi.
Essex Superior Court
“He is the person who, in an attempt to avoid arrest the last time, jumped into Lake Memphremagog when the Newport Police Department was trying to apprehend him on an arrest warrant,” said State’s Attorney Illuzzi. “Last night, he was spotted by the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department and again ran. A search ensued and they were able to find him and arrest him. We would submit those are all in addition to failing to appear on August 2 and August 8. Those are all factors from which the court could find that Mr. Bowen presents a risk of flight for prosecution.”
Judge Jiron agreed and did set bail - at $200.
“Mr. Illuzzi has, I think, made a credible case that you do present a risk of flight because of the behavior of missing court but also the running from the police when the police approach you,” said Judge Jiron to Bowen. “And so, I don’t like to set bail unnecessarily on a case that I think normally wouldn’t have bail…But if we can’t be sure you’ll come back to court - I don’t have many other options.”
But the judge also told Bowen that if he could find a court-approved responsible adult to keep an eye on him, the judge would strike the bail and release Bowen.
After Bowen’s dip in the lake in July, Illuzzi asked the court to order a curfew, a court-appointed responsible adult and set $25,000 bail on Bowen.
But the judge was not convinced.
“I don’t think that Mr. Bowen is a risk of flight,” said Judge Jiron in July before releasing Bowen back into the community.
Bowen, whose last known address was in Derby Line, has multiple open criminal cases against him in Essex and Orleans counties including charges of grand larceny, identity theft, narcotics possession and ten counts of violating conditions of release.
Police say Bowen jumped into Lake Memphremagog on July 2 while officers attempted to take him into custody on an arrest warrant.
