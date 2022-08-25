Lake Jumper Skips Court Hearings And Runs From Police Again
Cameron Bowen appears by video from jail in Essex Superior Court on July, 27, 2022.

Judge Justin P. Jiron said last month that he didn’t think a wanted man who jumped into Lake Memphremagog to avoid arrest was a flight risk.

But on Thursday, the judge’s opinion of Cameron Bowen, 28, seemed to change a bit after Bowen failed to appear at two court hearings since his release in July and a $2,500 bail argument by Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi.

