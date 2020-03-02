NEWPORT — The Kingdom Games 6th Annual Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival embraces winter and the growing sport of cold water swimming in North America.

Each year they cut a 25 meter, two lane pool in the ice on Lake Memphremagog just off shore from the Eastside Restaurant and offer 25, 50, 100 and 200 meter competitions, and the fiercest of hat competitions according to Phil White, who fathered and coordinated the event with over 80 participants from all over the globe participating.

