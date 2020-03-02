Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Laurie Craigen of Boston, in the 25 meter Best in Hat division, wears a photographic likeness of event director Phil White. Probably the only way White would want to find himself in those ice waters. (Photo by Gordon Alexander)
Phil White addresses his group of swimmers on the ice at the edge of the Olympic sized pool on Lake Memphremagog. (Photo by Gordon Alexander)
Utterly worn out after his swim Seth Bornstein of New York, N.Y., enjoys getting comfort and sympathetic spectator attention before moving to the warming shelter. (Photo by Gordon Alexander)
Jan Mannin of Frederick, Md., gives it her all in the 200 meter Freestyle. (Photo by Gordon Alexander)
Pam Ladds of Newport, in the 25 meter Best in Hat competition, makes waves and colorful reflections. (Photo by Gordon Alexander)
Laurie Craigen of Boston, in the 25 meter Best in Hat division, wears a photographic likeness of event director Phil White. Probably the only way White would want to find himself in those ice waters. (Photo by Gordon Alexander)
After the swim Amy Wierman of Alentown, Pa. gets an assist to the warming shelter by volunteers Laura Black, left, and Paella Miller. (Photo by Gordon Alexander)
NEWPORT — The Kingdom Games 6th Annual Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival embraces winter and the growing sport of cold water swimming in North America.
Each year they cut a 25 meter, two lane pool in the ice on Lake Memphremagog just off shore from the Eastside Restaurant and offer 25, 50, 100 and 200 meter competitions, and the fiercest of hat competitions according to Phil White, who fathered and coordinated the event with over 80 participants from all over the globe participating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.