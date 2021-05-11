Lake Memphremagog will not be designated a “lake in crisis.”
Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) Secretary Julia Moore wrote a letter to petitioning group DUMP (Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity) on May 4 explaining that the lake does not meet the high bar set by the legislature for the “in crisis” designation.
DUMP submitted an official petition requesting the designation on April 15, which included 50 hard-copy signatures required to meet the letter of the law and a link to a change.org petition with over 3,800 signatures.
“The Agency of Natural Resources appreciates the significant interest in addressing water quality challenges in Lake Memphremagog demonstrated not only by your recent petition but also on-going efforts by watershed groups, community members and local elected officials,” wrote Moore in the letter, which is addressed to all signatories of the petition.
However, Moore points to the law, which requires a lake to meet three conditions to be designated as “in crisis.”
Oliver Pierson, Lakes and Ponds Program Manager with the Department of Environmental Conservation, said Tuesday that the first two conditions of the law — if segments of the lake have been listed as impaired and if the condition of the lake will cause potential harm to public health and risk of damage to the environment or natural resources — are met due to the phosphorus load in the lake and rare cyanobacteria blooms that can become toxic.
However, a third condition is also required: a demonstration of reduced property valuation due to the condition of the lake, which has not been seen.
“Lake Memphremagog does not meet the statutory test,” writes Moore. “Therefore, the Agency lacks the discretion to respond to the petition to designate Memphremagog as a ‘lake in crisis.’”
In a letter to the editor regarding Moore’s response, Peggy Stevens, on behalf of DUMP’s advisory council, writes that while the secretary’s decision is disappointing, it is not unexpected.
“The fatal flaw is in the legislation, not in the Secretary’s decision,” writes Stevens.
Secretary Moore goes on in her letter to say “the official designation will not change our continued commitment to the work needed to restore and sustain Lake Memphremagog,” highlighting the pending update to the Lake Memphremagog, Tomifobia and Coaticook Tactical Basin Plan, a process which will involve all stakeholders to assess needs and solutions within the basin.
Pierson said that the basin planning process, which can take up to 18 months, will begin later this year and includes many ways for the public to get involved.
In addition, Moore writes that she would like to convene a community meeting with DUMP and other watershed stakeholders.
Pierson said the meeting will be public and a chance for DUMP’s concerns to be heard directly by the agency and for updates to be given on what is being done regarding key issues.
“I think it’s great that DUMP went through the trouble and effort to raise public awareness about some water quality issues that they and the state are concerned about with Lake Memprhemagog and we’re looking forward to working with them as a partner to try and address those issues,” said Pierson. “It’s great that they’ve given some publicity to the issues around PFAS and lesions on the brown bullhead.”
“This keeps us on our game to ensure that we’re doing everything we can to be monitoring those issues and seeking out solutions,” he said. “We look forward to sharing that information and hearing their suggestions about what else can be done.”
Since 2017, a plan set by the state and local partners has worked to reduce the lake’s total daily maximum phosphorus load.
“As it stands right now, we’re making progress, but there’s still additional work to do,” said Pierson.
A high phosphorus load can lead to increased growth of invasive species and reduced oxygen availability, though Pierson said this has not happened in Lake Memphremagog due to its size and depth.
ANR and DEC also have led monitoring, research and permitting efforts as well as various watershed projects and collaborations with many organizations and municipalities on lake issues — including with Canadian organizations and officials.
“We’re required by the law to restore this lake,” Pierson said. “We want to keep this going and ramp it up a bit.”
