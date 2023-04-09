NORTHFIELD — Lake Region junior Sylvia Brownlow stole the show at the Vermont STEM Fair at Norwich University on March 25.
Her project, titled “Anti-algae Anti-freeze Livestock Water Trough” earned a total of five awards: high honors and $50 in cash from the Society of Women Engineers — North Country Section; a full scholarship to the N.H. Academy of Science; the Ricoh Sustainable Development Award; an award from the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Research Laboratory; and a silver medal from the Vermont STEM Fair.
“What I see as my greatest accomplishment from this year is a highest honor from the Society of Women Engineers,” Brownlow said. “This was the most important to me because there are not enough women in the world of STEM and there are many growing opportunities for women like me who are thinking about going into the science field.”
Brownlow shared a special moment with a fellow Northeast Kingdom female making waves in the STEM field, having one of the awards presented to her by Emma St. Marie, who serves as one of the organizers of the VT STEM Fair.
“The world really needs more women in STEM,” Brownlow said. “I like STEM because science and math have always come easily to me and I find it interesting and engaging.”
The Vermont STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Fair is open to anyone in grades 5-12 and lasts from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This year, roughly 50 students from across the state participated. Judging takes place in the morning, followed by a STEM-related activity and then the awards ceremony.
“I think that part of the reason my project did so well, was because it applied to my life and can serve a purpose for many people,” Brownlow said. “I am hoping to implement it at my home with my own livestock. It felt very validating to come out to Norwich and receive those prizes. My months of work created a tangible model and I was finally able to show it off.”
Last year, Brownlow entered the fair with another student on a project that looked at ways to limit nitrates from entering drinking water. Their project earned four awards that included a full scholarship to a three-week summer experience in a science lab in St. Johnsbury sponsored by the N.H. Academy of Science. The duo also won an automatic bid to compete in the Stockholm Junior Water Prize.
“So water-based projects were not new to me,” she said.
This time around, she competed alone on a project tabbed an Anti-algae Anti-freeze Livestock Water Trough.
“I started the project because I personally have livestock at my house that I have to take care of every day, and I identified a problem I knew I could find a solution for,” Brownlow said.
Her goal was to create a livestock water trough model that wouldn’t grow algae in the summer or freeze in the winter.
“In the summer you have to scrub out a water trough due to algae build up and in the winter you have to bring up a new bucket of water every day because it will freeze,” she said. “I wanted to focus on something that related to me in my life and could potentially improve time management in my day so that I would stay focused on the task and care about it.”
Brownlow designed and built a prototype of a livestock water trough that had a solar panel and pump to keep the water moving.
“In order to accomplish this I use a UV light to kill the algae and bacteria in the model trough and a bubbler that would keep the water moving so that the water would not freeze in cold temperatures,” Brownlow said. “Overall, the project was a success and I’m hoping to continue working on it through the summer.
“Another idea that I integrated into the project was sustainable energy through the use of a solar panel. I chose a solar panel both because it is more accessible when you’re thinking, realistically having a trough in the pasture and extension cords can be a hazard and are easily damaged.”
The project involved learning how to weld the stand for the trough, batteries, and solar panel; conducting experiments using algae; doing research to see what has been done to solve the algae and freezing water problems in livestock troughs; and numerous other tasks.
“She showed great initiative and perseverance as she worked on this project,” Lake Region teacher Bill Gilson said. Gilson is also the coordinator for student participation in the science fair at LR. “She worked with a number of teachers to help her with the project. I believe she did so well at the fair because her project was original, personal, and involved a combination of engineering design and scientific experimentation.
“Her idea has possible implications for a very large audience — all owners of livestock — and could potentially be patentable depending how far she wants to go with it. The project has also sparked her interest in an engineering career.”
Gilson says at Lake Region he attempts to recruit students for the fair in the spring and in the first months of the school year.
“To this point, the only teachers that have been assisting students are science teachers,” he said. “This is our second year at Lake Region to offer students this experience so we are still learning how best to recruit and guide students through the process.
“The more time students have to work on their projects the better,” he said. “We hold a few general information meetings to explain why it is a great experience and the steps students should take to complete their project.We provide a 30-minute block once a week for students to check in formally.”
The first step is for students to choose a topic — an issue that is important to them which could be personal, local, statewide, nationwide or global.
“The key is that they are passionate about the problem or topic because if they are going to be competitive they need to invest a lot of time,” he said, adding that students do not have any time set aside to work on their project other than the 30-minute block.
“Of course, we can help them figure that out and guide them as they work on their project,” he said. “Ideally, the research, experimentation, and/or building for their project is completed by the end of February. March is the time to work on the paperwork side of things.”
That involves writing an abstract in a couple of different forms, designing/creating a display board, polishing their presentation and completing all necessary forms.
One of Brownlow’s future goals is to compete in the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), which takes place in mid-May and runs for several days in a different U.S. city each year.
“Sylvia has talked about wanting to get to ISEF and has one more chance to get there,” Gilson said. “The ISEF is a huge deal with all kinds of cash prizes and scholarships. The only way to get to the ISEF from Vermont is through the VT STEM Fair.”
Just one participant from Vermont had their project selected to compete in the ISEF this year.
“Recently, I’ve been thinking about what I want to do after high school, and potentially looking into the field of STEM,” Brownlow said. “I’m hoping by being more involved I can get other students like myself to become more interested.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.