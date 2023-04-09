Lake Region’s Brownlow Wins Five Awards At Vermont STEM Fair

Lake Region junior Sylvia Brownlow, right, is presented an award by Emma St. Marie at the Vermont STEM Fair at Norwich University on March 25. (Contributed Photo)

NORTHFIELD — Lake Region junior Sylvia Brownlow stole the show at the Vermont STEM Fair at Norwich University on March 25.

Her project, titled “Anti-algae Anti-freeze Livestock Water Trough” earned a total of five awards: high honors and $50 in cash from the Society of Women Engineers — North Country Section; a full scholarship to the N.H. Academy of Science; the Ricoh Sustainable Development Award; an award from the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Research Laboratory; and a silver medal from the Vermont STEM Fair.

