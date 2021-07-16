Despite hopes early this year that proposed improvements on state land at the South End of Lake Willoughby — which have been the subject of serious planning for over five years — would begin this spring or summer, construction has yet to begin or even move forward.
Cars continue to line Route 5A up and down the road from the site, owned by the Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation (FPR), informal and eroding trails continue to see (over) use, visitors park almost on the beach itself and only some obey the seasonal 35 m.p.h. speed limit around the recreation area.
While the project has received all four state permits needed, as well as a conditional use permit from the town of Westmore’s zoning board, the problem lies with the conditions laid out in the latter, which was initially approved on April 28 following months of public hearings and deliberations.
FPR asserts that, while they support the intent of all of the conditions included in the permit, some fall outside of their authority (such as the ability to enforce no parking areas or create a pathway within the highway right-of-way), some would interfere with the area’s intended use (such as not allowing parking until after 5 a.m., which would hinder access for some who fish), and some would result in restrictions on neighboring private businesses, including the White Caps Campground and Notch House.
The FPR project will dramatically expand official parking spaces — three new gravel parking lots will replace the one small current lot — and improve trails and facilities at the beautiful, but often over-capacity area, the Caledonian previously reported.
In a special meeting held at Westmore’s fellowship hall on Thursday evening, the town’s zoning board reopened the hearing on the permit at FPR’s request.
Lou Bushey, stewardship forester with FPR’s St. Johnsbury district who has been managing the project, presented the department’s concerns at the meeting and numerous full-time or part-time residents and business owners weighed in yet again on the project.
Bushey stressed that FPR is completely supportive of the intent of the conditions in the permit, but some conditions are totally out of FPR’s control and others hinder their ability to be flexible in the future or if partnerships change.
“We’re not opposed to the ‘no parking’ designation, but we just can’t do it ourselves,” said Bushey on Friday.
Currently, Jason Sevigny, district project manager with VTrans for the Westmore area, who was also in attendance at the meeting, works with Bushey on an almost daily business as situations arise on the ground.
“FPR is incredibly committed to working with VTrans to make sure this thing is done right,” Sevigny told the board. “We deal with complaints year-round regarding parking issues at the South End and VTrans is very eager to see this project happen.”
Early estimates for the build-out of the project came in at around $1.3 million. FPR has received approximately $600,000 in grant support for the project from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and Northern Border Regional Commission, but that funding may slip away depending on the outcome of the zoning board’s reconsideration.
The grants, both of which have been extended at least once, are set to expire in the fall.
“They are withholding their approval for an extension pending the outcome of this hearing,” Bushey told those in attendance in response to a question from the audience.
He added later, in response to a separate question, that the department struggles to get funding for building new projects.
“Our goal was to do the project work in the shoulder seasons, but we would have to jump on it quickly if we don’t get an extension,” Bushey said.
Bushey clarified to attendees that the project was carefully designed not to increase the use that the South End sees, but rather to move all the parking into a much safer area.
“Every day we hold our breath as we sit on our porch and watch people try to squeeze [into parking spots on the side of Route 5A],” said Westmore property owner, Beverly Jenislawski. “It’s not as bad this year and last because the Canadians can’t cross over, but before that, it was really a mess … it’s just dangerous.”
The board went into private deliberations following the hearing.
“We have listened and we will go look at things one more time,” said Board Chair Louisa Dotoli.
According to Bushey, those deliberations have been continued to July 27.
“It certainly takes away some certainty from the plans we’re making,” he said on Friday.
Construction drawings for the project have yet to be finalized, following which FPR will put out a request for proposals (RFP). Only after bids are in and a contractor is selected can construction begin.
Bushey said Friday that he did not know what would happen if the zoning board did not approve FPR’s requests regarding the permit’s conditions.
