The beach at the South End of Lake Willoughby and associated parking (mainly the side of Route 5A) was bustling, as per usual, on the afternoon of July 15, 2021. All that will change with planned improvements to the site going in this summer. (File photo by Katherine Fiegenbaum)
This summer, the South End of Lake Willoughby is going to look a whole lot different.
The Vermont Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation (FPR)’s land at the South End will be the site of construction to dramatically expand parking as well as improve trails and facilities at the beautiful but often over-capacity area.
Over five years of planning and discussions with stakeholders, including the town of Westmore, brought FPR to put the project out to bid on Tuesday morning. Bids are due on May 11 and the scope of the work has a completion date of October of this year.
According to Lou Bushey, Stewardship Forester with FPR who has been overseeing the South End for many years, FPR has committed funding to construct two gravel parking areas, a car-top boat launch area with bike racks, accessible trails that will be of a moderate grade and up to six-feet wide and formal overlook with a viewing platform. Early estimates for the build-out of the project came in around $1.3 million, the Caledonian previously reported.
An overflow lot up Route 5A from the South End was completed last fall by Jake Simpson of Simpson Dirtworx utilizing funds from a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
According to Bushey, the Agency of Transportation will be making improvements to the road shoulder this spring to address the need for additional space for pedestrians walking down to the site from the overflow lot during peak visitation times. Once off-road parking has been established, the 5A corridor in the vicinity of the South End will be a no-parking zone; currently, much of the parking that occurs is on the side of the road.
FPR will be maintaining a Twitter account (@WilloB_Updates) to post updates during the construction project so the public knows what to expect before making a trip to the South End.
