This photograph from 1972 shows that Big Averill in Essex County was low enough to create a beach, says area resident Barb Nolan. Residents have protested high water levels created by hydro-electric dam operators from Coaticook, Quebec.
Beaches disappeared after the water level on Big Averill Lake was raised to boost hydro-electricity production. This photograph was taken in 2004, says area resident Barb Nolan.
The water level is currently high on Norton Pond in Essex County.
This November 2018 photograph shows that the high water level on Little Averill Lake, says area resident Barb Nolan. (Courtesy Photo)
ESSEX COUNTY — After years of complaints, lakeshore residents on Little and Great Averill lakes are satisfied with an ongoing agreement reached with the Quebec owner of hydro-electric dams to maintain lower lake levels.
The municipal Coaticook River Water Power Company in Coaticook, Quebec, has been working with Vermont agencies and residents including the Averill Lakes Association to find a resolution to the residents’ concern about high water levels on the lakes.
