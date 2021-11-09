Lakeway Elementary School:Board Passes On Super’s Recommendation For Mandatory Masking

LITTLETON — After a two-hour emergency meeting on Monday that drew impassioned pleas from those on both sides of the masking debate, the Littleton School Board declined to adopt the recommendation of the superintendent to reinstate mandatory masking at Lakeway Elementary School.
Littleton School District SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart made the recommendation to review the current masking policy (currently voluntary for all schools) as a way to help stem the fast-rising numbers of active COVID-19 cases among students and a growing number of staff members at Lakeway.
About two dozen people attended the meeting physically in the Littleton High School band room and dozens more remotely on Zoom.
Of those who spoke, views were split, with those opposed to a mask mandate arguing that mandates in other schools have not prevented high active cases, masking negatively impacts socio-emotional learning and academic learning and can lead to behavior problems among children, young people who have the virus rarely have severe symptoms, and parents should have the final say in whether or not their child should be masked.
Those in favor of a mandate say any measure that might reduce the high numbers at Lakeway should be pursued, a mandate would be temporary until numbers decrease, infected children might not get sick but can transmit the virus to family members and community members who are at risk, and state and federal health officials still recommend masking as a mitigation tool.
As of Tuesday evening, there were 22 students and 10 staff members at Lakeway testing positive for the virus.
By comparison, Daisy Bronson Middle School had one positive student and one in quarantine and Littleton High School had zero new cases and seven students in quarantine and one positive staff member.
“Lakeway school is a different situation for us,” said Hart. “We had zero staff members at the beginning of last week … Lakeway school is experiencing significantly higher numbers than the secondary school …”
With the district leadership team and the school nurses, Hart recommended that masking be reinstated immediately at Lakeway for students and staff inside the school during the day and during after-school activities, with voluntary masking for students and staff outdoors.
Because of their low numbers compared to Lakeway, he recommended that masking remain voluntary at the middle and high schools.
The school nurses had recommended masking at the schools beginning from Nov. 29, the Monday after Thanksgiving break, to Jan. 14, two weeks after the return from Christmas break, but Hart said his recommendation is just for Lakeway and just until numbers there decrease, after which the policy would be revisited and masking would return to voluntary.
The high number of staff cases at Lakeway in a short period of time is worrisome because any more staff members out in quarantine will impact school operations all the more, said Hart.
“Today at the elementary school I believe our principal, director of student services, our director of teaching and learning are all trying to help out because you have such a large population of our staff out,” he said. “At what point do you say you have to try truncate this spread? Do I like the recommendation? No. It’s one step back in a process of trying to get back to normalcy. But I also know that you have to have staff to run a school building. I don’t know if I would describe [the increase] as exponential, but it’s pretty significant.”
School board member Matt St. John, who opposes a mask requirement in any Littleton school, said all risks must be considered, including the risk of negative impacts to education and child psychological health through masking or other measures that delay a return to school normalcy.
Like Hart, Lakeway Principal Crystal Martin said she does not want to make the recommendation either, but if masking helps the school from going deeper into more staff absences it is worth the try.
“To get us over the hump is where I am right now,” she said.
On Friday, Littleton Regional Healthcare will be conducting a vaccination clinic at Lakeway followed by a clinic for the second shot in early December.
Littleton School Board Chairman Greg Cook said the board received six letters from parents, three against a mandate and three in support, and two of them in support expressing concerns for their children who have underlying health conditions that put them at risk.
“If we were to not pass the mandate, how could we go about protecting those kids?” asked Cook. “Essentially, when you wear a mask, you are protecting others from yourself, but not protecting yourself from others who are not wearing a mask. A child with underlying health issues can go to school and wear a mask, but is not protected from classmates not wearing a mask.”
“That’s a tough one,” said Hart.
School officials said Lakeway has some access to the stronger N95 masks to provide to students with health issues, and anyone exhibiting respiratory symptoms is required to wear a mask.
And although parents who want to keep their children home because of health and safety concerns no longer have access to full-time remote learning, there are remote learning resources available at the school, they said.
The first of two dozen speakers was chiropractor Travis Howard, who drew applause when he said the district made the right decision to begin the school year without a mask mandate and parents should be the ones to decide.
Melinda Aubin, a parent of a Lakeway fifth-grader, supports the mandate and said her son watched six of his 12 classmates test positive for the virus and people should keep in mind the many people across the nation who have died from it and the residual symptoms that can last in those who have had it.
Jeremy Brown, a social studies teacher at DMBS/LHS and president of the Littleton Teachers Association, said his purpose in speaking is not to debate one side or the other or get involved with the politics of COVID, but to express the general concern of teachers.
“My job as union president is to essentially keep watch over the negotiated agreement and make sure that the work environment for teachers is conducive to them best serving their students,” he said. “Regardless of what people may believe about the various aspects of COVID, it is having an impact on our schools. That is pretty clear. We are obligated to respond, somehow. The problem is that teachers are facing significant disruptions in their abilities to run their classrooms, whether that is trying to cover for a fellow faculty member due to absence, whether that is trying to prepare plans because their own children are at home either sick or in quarantine or just with the sniffles. What we’re seeing is significant issues in best trying to meet the students’ needs.”
Teachers are burning the candle at both ends to not only address student academic deficiencies, but also significant student behaviors impacting both schools, he said.
“I just want the district to be mindful of the struggles that we’re all facing and the impacts that COVID is having on the ability of teachers to fully meet the needs of their students,” said Brown. “Does masking cause learning problems and socio-emotional problems? Perhaps. But it’s not the only source. Watching your classmate be quarantined, hearing that your classmate got sick, having to not see your teacher for whatever reason — these are also contributing factors that we need to be mindful of, that we need to be actively engaging so we can maintain that normalcy, which everybody desires … Things are significant at Lakeway compared to the middle and high school … The logistics of it are mind-boggling. Whatever the board decides, please keep us in mind, and understand that teachers have born a lot of the brunt …”
Jen Grogan, who has a daughter at Lakeway, said the district is heading toward a crisis when it comes to its teachers at Lakeway.
“This is serious,” he said.
A motion was made by school board member Ann Wiggett for the board to accept Hart’s recommendation and put it on the floor for a discussion, but it did not get a second and in the end died without going to a vote.
Cook said his recommendation is to look at other ways to mitigate spread at Lakeway, such as more hand-washing, additional cleaning, and contact tracing.
If the numbers continue, he said Hart has the option to again ask the board for a review of current policy in an emergency meeting.
Cook also said those who spoke during Monday’s two-hour meeting showed respect, which he said is something that has not been seen in other schools during discussions about masks and mandates.
“This could have gone so much worse, and it has across the country, even in the North Country,” he said. “So thank you to everyone in the room and everyone on Zoom for the level of respect that you’ve shown this evening, regardless of the side of this decision or this argument you are on.”
