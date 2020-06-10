Second-grade Teacher Jennifer Walker hugs student Hannah Santy during Lakeway Elementary School’s summer send-off celebration parade in Littleton on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. “It was the first time we’ve seen each other in 11 weeks,” Walker noted. Minus one hug, social distance was observed. Teachers and staff lined the sidewalk in front of the school, and greeted students and their families as they drove past. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

