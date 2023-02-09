LITTLETON — The latest plan and timeline for a new K-6 Lakeway Elementary School took center stage at the Littleton School District SAU 84 deliberative session on Wednesday.
Voters passed all articles on the five-article warrant, including a proposed operating budget of $17.565 million (the default budget is $17,576,753).
The articles will be presented as written for the March 14 town meeting ballot vote.
Article 5 asks for $155,000 to be added to Lakeway Elementary School Buildings and Grounds Improvement Capital Reserve Fund, with the money to come from the fund balance with no tax impact.
Henri Wante, a member of the Lakeway School Committee, the latest iteration of Lakeway committees that began two decades ago, presented Article 5, which comes after the committee and school board in November unanimously agreed to recommend a new elementary school as the best option rather than a renovation of the existing school along Union Street that was built in the 1950s and today has dozens of building and life-safety code deficiencies.
They concluded that costs for both — in the tens of millions of dollars — would be about the same, a renovated school would still be on a landlocked site that would be even more cramped for space, and a new school on donated land at the top of Grove Street would have larger space for parking and a ball field and would better meet today’s educational needs and requirements by the New Hampshire Department of Education.
“We looked at the numbers between a renovation and a new school and it was a no-brainer for the committee,” said Wante.
The $155,000 request is for three reasons, the first is to complete the architectural work needed to be included in the application to the DOE for review and consideration for state building, which would be in the millions of dollars and would reduce the local taxpayer share of a new school.
If voters approve Article 5 in 2023, the two-year DOE process that would begin in 2025 (after the state’s two-year budget is approved in June 2025) to receive the state funding will take until 2027 before construction could start.
“If we don’t move forward with our initiative and we wait, we’re going to have to wait until after 2027 to move forward with a new school,” said Wante. “We’ve been working on this for 20 years and every time we wait the price tag goes up.”
The $155,000 would pay for schematic drawings of architectural, mechanical and plumbing for the school, as well as test pits and borings on the land, a traffic study, wetlands and flagging, and an owners’ rep, which is a liaison between the design team and the school board for better project design feedback and decision-making.
The second reason is to perform a more detailed due-diligence investigation into the 17-acre piece of land at the top of Grove Street that is being donated by the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus convent for retired nuns.
The third is to provide information to Littleton taxpayers so they can make informed decisions regarding the proposal for a new elementary school, which is expected to be presented for the March 2024 vote.
After meeting with community taxpayers, the Littleton police and fire departments, the Littleton Select Board and town manager, the Littleton budget committee, and Littleton Water and Light, Wante said the consensus was that a new school was the better option over renovation or consolidation, with the majority feedback agreeing that the safety, security, and potential future needs of the school was not in the best interest of the taxpayer at the Lakeway’s current Union Street location.
“Most everybody that I talk to is in agreement with a new school,” he said.
The new 2-story school would be accessed off of Crane Street and would total about 77,000 square feet, 10,000 square feet larger than the existing school, for the reason that new DOE rules require communities to have larger schools to accommodate elements such as special education and intervention spaces that need to be specific sizes, said Wante.
The $155,000 will allow the architectural work to be completed by Lebanon-based Banwell Architects, which the school district enlisted for the schematic drawings.
“When you go to the Department of Education, you have to provide them with enough information so they can decide whether the money you’re asking for is legitimate or not,” said Wante. “You have to have the information to back it up … The Department of Education is a big nut to crack and it takes a long time, so if we don’t get going we’re going to miss the boat to be able to put the shovel in the ground in the year 2027. Time is of the essence. I can’t stress that, how much things just continue to go up in cost. The longer you wait, the more you’re going to pay.”
In addition, the land donation, which now coincides with the 2027 timeline, will only be offered for so long, and if it expires, the town would be on the hunt for another piece of land at an added cost, said Wante.
Operational costs at a new school would be lower than current costs because of more heating, lighting, and other efficiencies that will result in cost savings over time said Wante.
Resident Peter Cooper said at some point the district needs to present the cost estimates for renovation and a new school because of a lot of people in town are probably thinking renovation is feasible.
Wante agreed and said a cost comparison would be presented.
In 2018, a new school was estimated at $18 million.
Since then, Wante said construction costs have increased by 50 percent, and with the required additional 10,000 square feet, the cost for a new school now is pushed into the $30 million range.
“If we would have done it back then, we would have saved ourselves a lot of money,” he said. “Even if construction costs go down, it never goes backward. The existing Lakeway is in tough shape. There are only so many times you can paint the walls and make it look nice. When you start looking under the rug, it’s not good.”
Budget And Other Articles
Different from Article 5 is Article 3, which asks voters to raise $150,000 to add to the Lakeway Elementary School Buildings and Grounds Improvement Capital Reserve Fund, with a tax impact of 21 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
The fund has gone toward needed repairs and expenses at the existing school (including converting an old fuel line, upgrading ventilators, repairing the roof, buying new faucets after a failed lead test, making heating upgrades, and replacing a failed boiler) and can dedicate money for a new school or whatever Lakeway decision is ultimately made, said school board member Greg Cook.
In 2022, $448,000 worth of repairs were made by using the fund, including upgrading the fire alarm system, and in total, since the 2017-2018 school year, $841,000 has been spent to keep Lakeway functioning, said Cook.
Regarding the district’s proposed 2023-2024 operating budget, school Board Chairman Matt St. John called the budget a very difficult one to put together. The budgeting process began when inflation was up 8 percent and the district had to maintain its building upkeep, with some buildings more challenging than others, he said.
But the budget is up less than 1 percent from last year’s approved budget, is $11,000 lower than the default budget, and provides educators and students with what they need while keeping taxpayers in mind, said St. John.
SAU 84 parent David Rochefort noted that the high school/middle school principal has remained on paid administrative leave since November and asked if students are suffering because of it and if they’re not and the district can function without top administrators, why are voters paying for a $17.5 million budget.
“We could do the job with less,” he said.
St. John said the principal situation was one the board did not plan for, students are not suffering, the district will evaluate long-term needs, and the proposed budget reflects what is necessary for students and staff.
