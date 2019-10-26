Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Vermont State Senator Jane Kitchel and State Representative Chip Troiano were among residents, funders, community members, municipal officials and two nonprofit affordable housing organizations celebrating the completion of Jeudevine Housing in Hardwick on Thursday.
Lamoille Housing Partnership (LHP) and Housing Vermont (HVT) completed improvements of Jeudevine Housing which includes the rehabilitation of three multi-family properties including two historic buildings and a Main Street commercial business in downtown Hardwick. The Jeudevine rehabilitation project upgrades and preserves 18 affordable rental homes and makes renovations to 9 Main St., a mixed-use building the nonprofits’ helped to construct in 1993 after a fire destroyed an existing building on Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.