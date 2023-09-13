Lamoille Valley Rail Trail A Finalist For National Transportation Awards

It was announced on Wednesday that the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT) is a finalist for two America’s Transportation Awards given annually by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.
The LVRT will compete against 11 other transportation projects from around the country for the Grand Prize (determined by a panel of judges) and the People’s Choice Award (chosen by the public through online voting).
The Vermont Agency of Transportation, which maintains the LVRT, submitted the project for an award. The 93-mile multi-use, all-season trail is the longest rail trail in New England and stretches across northern Vermont from Swanton to St. Johnsbury. “With a smooth gravel surface on relatively flat terrain, the LVRT rolls through quintessential Vermont villages and towns, along the Lamoille River, and past fields, forests, and a variety of rural Green Mountain State scenery,” notes information provided by the transportation agency.
Said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn, “In Vermont, we know that the LVRT is a gem, and now this is our chance to showcase the rail trail to the rest of the country.”
Parts of the LVRT were seriously damaged during the flooding in July and crews have been working on repairs since. The middle segment remains closed as crews continue efforts. An additional 23.2 miles of that middle section will be reopened on Saturday at 7 a.m. A 21.1 mile section between Wolcott and Walden will remain closed as more work is needed. From St. Johnsbury, the trail is open to Walden (about 20 miles).
LVRT was one of 81 initial project submissions and now stands among just 12 finalists. Both the Grand Prize and the People’s Choice Award come with a $10,000 cash award for a charity or transportation-related scholarship of the winners’ choosing.
Supporters of the LVRT are encouraged to vote online to help the trail win the People’s Choice Award. Guidelines permit each person to vote once per day per project. “AOT encourages all LVRT users and supporters to vote as often as possible to help Vermont win this national honor,” the agency information notes.
