Lamoille Valley Rail Trail A Finalist For National Transportation Awards

A bicyclist pauses near a tunnel on the Lamoille Valey Rail Trail. (Contributed Photo)

It was announced on Wednesday that the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT) is a finalist for two America’s Transportation Awards given annually by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

The LVRT will compete against 11 other transportation projects from around the country for the Grand Prize (determined by a panel of judges) and the People’s Choice Award (chosen by the public through online voting).

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments