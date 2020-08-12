Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) highlighted Wednesday the Legislature’s recent approval of funding to accelerate the completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT). As proposed in the Governor’s FY21 budget, the allocation totals $2.8 million, which will be matched by $11.3 million in federal funds, to complete construction of the trail by the summer of 2022.

“The LVRT will bring together some of our most rural communities, while boosting local economies and improving quality of life for Vermonters and visitors,” said Scott. “I appreciate the cooperation of the Legislature, our federal and local partners and VAST in getting us a step closer to making this long-time goal a reality.”

