Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Kristen Langlais, of West Burke, left, and Heather Alger walk across a Lamoille Valley Rail Trail bridge in St. Johnsbury on May 7. Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine encouraged Vermonters to maintain maximum distance and proceed single file when encountering others on trails. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Bicyclists ride across a bridge on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Kristen Langlais, of West Burke, left, and Heather Alger walk across a Lamoille Valley Rail Trail bridge in St. Johnsbury on May 7. Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine encouraged Vermonters to maintain maximum distance and proceed single file when encountering others on trails. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) highlighted Wednesday the Legislature’s recent approval of funding to accelerate the completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT). As proposed in the Governor’s FY21 budget, the allocation totals $2.8 million, which will be matched by $11.3 million in federal funds, to complete construction of the trail by the summer of 2022.
“The LVRT will bring together some of our most rural communities, while boosting local economies and improving quality of life for Vermonters and visitors,” said Scott. “I appreciate the cooperation of the Legislature, our federal and local partners and VAST in getting us a step closer to making this long-time goal a reality.”
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.