Lancaster 7/8 Graders Return To Classroom

Lancaster Elementary School students in grades seven and eight resumed in-person learning on Monday.
The students had been remote since Jan. 29 after a positive COVID-19 case was reported.
Contact tracing subsequently found eight staff and 25 student contacts, said SAU 36 COVID coordinator, Lisa Miller.
“There were unfortunate circumstances with that case,” Miller told school board members. “There may have been some holes in mitigation at the school and we took that as an opportunity to learn. We’ve discussed what those holes are, and I’m hoping we’re not in that situation again.”
As of Monday, White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36 reported no active COVID cases and 13 students in quarantine (five at Lancaster Elementary, four at Whitefield Elementary, and four at WMR High School).
SAU 36 has maintained hybrid learning since it re-opened in the fall, with the exception of the Lancaster grades 7/8 incident.
School board members, James Brady and Kristen Van Bergen lauded the staff for their efforts.
“We are very, very fortunate to have the staff we have, to keep our students in school, ” Brady said. “I worried about them last fall. But it’s just been so nice. I can’t compliment the staff enough.”
Van Bergen said SAU 36 students were “fortunate” to receive a “fairly un-disrupted education” during the 2020-21 school year.
“I credit that, in part, to the incredible hard work that went into building the re-opening plan [which] allowed for modified cohorts, made contact tracing easier, and really prevented the likelihood of transmission in our schools,” she said. “I just think that is so reflective of the dedication and expertise our staff has.”
