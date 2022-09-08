Communities across the region have proposed limits on fireworks in response to rising complaints.
For many, the problem is tied to the sharp growth of short-term rentals.
At least a half-dozen North Country communities had fireworks regulations in place last year, according to New Hampshire Public Radio. They were Bath, Carroll, Clarksville, Easton, Littleton and Lisbon.
The draft ordinance lays out 13 permit conditions. In addition to those already mentioned, permit applicants would have to show documentation that the fireworks were purchased from an in-state retailer, not be “under the influence” of alcohol or drugs, and agree to maintain 100 feet of distance from structures, woodlands, overhead utilities and property lines.
The draft ordinance includes a penalty structure of a $250 fine and revocation of a permit for the first offense and a $1,000 fine and revocation of a permit for second and subsequent offenses. Offenders could be prohibited from obtaining any further fireworks permits.
