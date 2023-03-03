Lancaster Circuit Court: Town Clerk Appeals, Deputy Clerk Takes Plea In DMV Disclosure Cases

The town clerk of Northumberland has appealed her January conviction and subsequent sentence for disclosing New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicle registration information while the deputy town clerk of Northumberland has taken a plea for the same charges of disclosing DMV information to persons unauthorized to have it.

Each was sentenced at Lancaster Circuit Court on Thursday.

