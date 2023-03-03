Lancaster Circuit Court: Town Clerk Appeals, Deputy Clerk Takes Plea In DMV Disclosure Cases

The town clerk of Northumberland has appealed her January conviction and subsequent sentence for disclosing New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicle registration information while the deputy town clerk of Northumberland has taken a plea for the same charges of disclosing DMV information to persons unauthorized to have it.
Each was sentenced at Lancaster Circuit Court on Thursday.
In the summer of 2022, Melinda Kennett, 58, town clerk for nearly two decades, and Courtney McLain, 31, deputy town clerk, were each charged with Class B misdemeanor counts violating New Hampshire’s statute on motor vehicle laws through the unlawful disclosure/misuse of DMV records, a charge that carries a fine, but no time behind bars.
On Jan. 5, following a bench trial, Lancaster Circuit Court Judge Janet Subers found Kennett guilty of knowingly disclosing on Aug. 1 the DMV registration information of Amy Reynolds, who court papers said was parked in the loading zone at the North Country Shop and Save and blocking a delivery truck for an hour, to David Deming, the store manager, who called Kennett to find the identity of the registered owner.
Kennett was sentenced on Thursday and is required to pay a total of $1,488, which includes the maximum Class B misdemeanor fine of $1,200 as well as a $240 statutory penalty assessment.
But the fine that is part of the sentence as well as the court’s finding of guilty is being appealed, said Leif Becker, Kennett’s attorney.
“The Kennett case is on appeal with the New Hampshire Supreme Court,” he said. “The underlying case, the finding of guilty, is on appeal and the fine has not been paid. The fine that was levied against Ms. Kennett is the maximum fine allowed under the law, which we felt was egregious and not reasonable.”
State prosecutors had recommended for Kennett a $300 fine, which was the same fine amount for McLain, he said.
“Which is part of why we feel it’s egregious,” said Becker. “Also, if one was to take all the facts of the Kenett case as true — and, obviously, we maintain her innocence and contest the finding — but if one was looking at the facts of her case, it’s just about the most innocuous of the statute that there could be. That’s why we felt that the fine was egregious. I went on record sharing that opinion. From my perspective, by levying that fine the court is saying that any violation of the statute is warranting the same fine.”
While Kennett had been charged with one count, McLain was charged with two counts.
The first was for knowingly disclosing, on July 18, the DMV registration information of “W.D.” to an unauthorized person, that being members of the public during a Northumberland selectmen’s meeting, and the second, on July 28, was for knowingly disclosing the registration information of “G.W.” to an unauthorized person, that being Wayne McClain.
As part of her plea — which McLain submitted as an Alford plea, in which a defendant maintains innocence and does not admit guilt to the crime, but agrees to a plea bargain because the evidence presented to a judge or jury could result in a conviction — prosecutors dropped the second charge and the court sentenced McLain on the first count and required her to pay a total of $372, which includes the $300 fine and $72 penalty assessment.
A condition of McLain’s sentence includes that a determination of her ability to access the state DMV system and the suspension of such will be reserved for the New Hampshire Bureau of Hearings.
McLain was also represented by Becker.
Both cases came at a time when the state is cracking down on the disclosure of DMV registration information.
